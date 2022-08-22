Uttarakhand, Himachal Worst Hit! 50 Dead As Monsoon Wreaks Havoc In 4 States: Report

A minimum of 50 individuals were killed in different incidents of landslides and floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains all across four states— Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, and Jharkhand, over the last three days, officials revealed.

Monsoon's Wrath Claims Lives

Over the past three days, heavy downpours followed by flooding and landslides in Himachal Pradesh claimed the lives of at least 36 people, a report in News18 quoted a state government official as saying.

Furthermore, more than 10 people suffered injuries in the state, reporting over two dozen weather-related incidents. What's more alarming is that these monsoon rains have caused 743 roads, including the Manali-Chandigarh national highway at Mandi and the Shimla-Chandigarh highway at Shoghi blocked for traffic.

In Uttarakhand, numerous incidents of cloudbursts on August 20 killed four individuals, while as many as 10 people went missing as rivers breached banks, threw mud and waters inside houses and washed away bridges forcing the evacuation of multiple villages.

Grim Situation

In Odisha, the death toll due to the rain and flood-related causes went up to six, with rescue teams recovering the bodies of at least two individuals in Sambalpur district's Kuchinda area. Earlier, four people, which included two girls, lost their lives in incidents of wall collapse amid heavy rain in Odisha on August 19, a senior official confirmed.

Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena also revealed that two people died in the Mayurbhanj district, each in the Keonjhar and Balasore districts. Furthermore, the district administration of Odisha's Mayurbhanj and Balasore launched an enormous evacuation drive in low-lying areas as it prepares to fight against the flooding in the Subarnarekha river system, officials revealed on Sunday.

The state is currently reeling under the impact of a medium flood in the Mahanadi river system following incessant rainfall, which has affected above seven lakh people, of whom nearly 5 lakh are still marooned in 763 villages, they said.

