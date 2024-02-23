The Global Hub for Graduate Education in 2024

In recent years, the landscape of graduate-level education in India has witnessed a remarkable transformation. The surge in demand among Indian students for top-notch universities and the increasing allure of international students to pursue their studies in India have propelled the country into the spotlight as a burgeoning global hub for education.



As of 2024, India stands as the world's second-largest higher education system, attracting students from 174 countries. Notably, the number of foreign students studying in India has seen a significant 42% increase in enrollments in 2022 alone. Indian executives have played instrumental roles in steering major corporations to unprecedented heights. Names like Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet Inc. (Google's parent company), and Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, have become synonymous with innovation and transformational leadership.





Woxsen University, situated in Hyderabad, stands as one of India’s pioneering private universities. In a short span of a decade, Woxsen has been famed for its expansive 200-acre campus and modern infrastructure considered on par with Global Standards. Woxsen University provides innovative programs across various disciplines such as Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Sciences, and Liberal Arts & Humanities - Each designed to meet the evolving needs of the academic and professional spheres. Boasting a network of over 120 global partner universities across 50 countries across the globe and robust industry connections, Woxsen is recognized for its commitment to academic excellence and global competitiveness.



A) Leadership Excellence: Leadership excellence is paramount in setting global standards for educational institutions. It ensures strategic vision, effective policies, and operational efficiency. Woxsen University, led by visionary Founder & Chancellor Praveen K. Pula, has earned global recognition in higher education. With over 16 years of experience, Praveen champions internationalization. Recognizing the significance of preparing students for a globalized world, Praveen considers internationalization as a fundamental pillar in its educational approach. He was recognized as India’s Emerging Business Leader in Education 2013-14 by Ernst & Young. Woxsen’s CEO Vishal Khurma has garnered experience working for both global conglomerates, contributing to renowned brands like PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Dabur, and Tata Teleservices. His diverse experience has been a key contributing factor in tremendously enhancing Woxsen's brand. He was recognized with the Global Business Excellence Award at the Asia-African Leadership Summit in 2020. Vice-President Dr. Raul V. Rodriguez brings rich experience in AI and Quantum AI. He has contributed profoundly to Woxsen's thought leadership. The international governing body and Academic Advisory board comprises Deans, Directors, and Heads of Globally recognized Indian and international universities, including figures like Dr. Cobus Oosthuizen and Savana Pires. The governing body includes distinguished personnel holding top government positions in the country and across the Globe. B) Pedagogy and Curriculum: A well-designed curriculum is crucial for preparing students for real-world challenges. Woxsen’s curriculum encompasses practical learning. The curriculum is designed by the International Advisory Board, considering the global Industry demand. Thereby, it hones Graduates to perform at their best across the Global landscape. Woxsen offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses, each designed to provide a holistic learning experience. such as B.Tech, BBA (Hons.), B.Des (Hons.), BA (Hons.), BA-LLB (Hons.), B.Sc (Hons.), and various MBA specializations, emphasize applied learning, industry exposure, and international exchange. With a focus on 21st-century skills, Woxsen stands out among the top colleges in Telangana. The courses are developed with input from industry professionals, ensuring students' readiness for the evolving job market. Applied Learning Through Professional Labs:





Woxsen's state-of-the-art labs, including one of Asia’ Largest Bloomberg Lab, AI and Robotics Studio, and Digital Design Lab, offer practical exposure. The Bloomberg Finance Lab with 20 terminals provides real-world financial experience, while the AI and Robotics Studio fosters innovation. The Digital Design Lab, equipped with advanced computers and software, aids design research. These labs prepare students for the dynamic challenges of their respective fields. Woxsen’s Library houses 18,000+ offline and 33,000+ online resources making it Asia’s Largest Library Facility



C) Infrastructure: (Residential and Campus) A conducive environment is essential for holistic education. Woxsen's 200-acre residential campus provides a serene, pollution-free setting. Fully furnished hostels, International Sports Arena - The League, and eco-friendly initiatives contribute to a holistic experience. The campus supports academic rigor and offers a rich panoply of social, cultural, and recreational activities through 21+ student clubs. D) Industry Connects, Employability, and Placements: India, particularly Hyderabad, is a global IT hub. Woxsen leverages this by fostering industry connections through guest lectures and events featuring international luminaries. Notable placements in Fortune 500 companies like Micron, highlight Woxsen's commitment to employability. Top recruiters include Morgan Stanley, Deloitte, Tech Mahindra, and others, emphasizing Woxsen's relevance in the competitive job market.





E) Faculty



Woxsen University’s faculty comprises Internationally leading academicians and Industry experts who bring rich domain experience providing valuable industry insights to our students. Woxsen’s Global Expert faculty also includes Professors of Practice. Some known names include Dr. Philip Plugmann, Munwar Khan, Armstrong Pame and Rajesh Mahapatra. F) Faculty Exchange and Student Exchange: Promoting a globally inclusive culture through student and faculty exchange programs is essential for a well-rounded education, Woxsen facilitates faculty and student exchange programs with 120+ global partner universities across 50+ countries. This international exposure enhances learning experiences and cultural understanding. Woxsen’s Partner Universities are QS Ranked, World F.T. Ranked and Triple Crown Universities. Some known names include Delaware State University, Manchester Metropolitan University, EU Business School, Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro, IE University and Woosong University. Woxsen’s partnership with renowned universities showcases its commitment to global collaboration.





G) Diversity and inclusivity:



Over the last decade Woxsen has welcomed students and faculty from diverse backgrounds, fostering an environment of inclusivity that aims to prepare individuals for the challenges of an increasingly diverse professional world. Students from 21 states across India and from the 50+ Partner countries have proactively visited the campus embracing a variety of perspectives and experiences enriching Woxsen’s academic and cultural tapestry. This commitment to diversity and inclusion prepares individuals for success in today's interconnected global society. Top Rankings and Accreditations Woxsen University's commitment to global standards is further validated by its impressive rankings in the QS Business Masters World Ranking 2024.Woxsen is Ranked #12, All India Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2023, Rank #15, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2023, and features in India’s Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2024, emphasizing Woxsen's commitment to excellence. In Additional Woxsen is also accredited with EFMD Global with this Woxsen joins the ranks of the top 1% of schools worldwide, solidifying its position in the global academic arena.





In conclusion, Woxsen University emerges as a trailblazer in shaping the future of graduate-level education in India. With a commitment to global standards, leadership excellence, cutting-edge pedagogy, and a holistic campus experience, Woxsen is setting the stage for India's ascent as a global hub for international education.



As we look ahead, the projected figures for Woxsen University indicate a trajectory of continued growth and global recognition. The university's unwavering dedication to nurturing global leaders ensures that it will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of education in India and beyond. Woxsen University stands tall as a testament to India's prowess in the international education arena, and its journey towards becoming a global hub is a testament to the country's commitment to providing world-class education.