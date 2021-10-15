World Students' Day 2021: Why Is It Celebrated On Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's Birth Anniversary?

World Students' Day is celebrated every year on October 15 on the occasion of former President of India Dr A. P. J. Abdul Kalam's birthday. Every year, the UN decides a theme to mark the observance of this day. This year, "Learning for people, planet, prosperity and peace" is the theme for the special day, and it aims to reaffirm the role of education as a fundamental right of every person globally.

In 2010, the United Nations declared the day to be World Students' Day to honour Dr Kalam and to acknowledge his efforts towards education and students.



Born in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, on October 15, 1931, Kalam was an Indian aerospace scientist and served as the 11th president of India from 2002 to 2007. He spent nearly 40 years as a scientist and administrator, mainly at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and contributed to India's civilian space programme and military missile development efforts.

Remembering Missile Man, former President & Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/WtKjUUQDPg — BJP (@BJP4India) October 15, 2021





मिसाइल मैन के रूप में विख्यात देश के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम जी को उनकी जयंती पर सादर नमन। उन्होंने अपना जीवन भारत को सशक्त, समृद्ध और सामर्थ्यवान बनाने में समर्पित कर दिया। देशवासियों के लिए वे हमेशा प्रेरणास्रोत बने रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/Pn2tF73Md6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2021





He, therefore, came to be known as the 'Missile Man of India' for his exceptional work on the development of ballistic missiles and launch vehicle technology. He also played a significant technical, organisational and political role in India's Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998. It was the first nuclear test since the original one by the country in 1974.

Kalam's Love For Students

But apart from these achievements, Kalam was first and foremost a dedicated teacher before anything else. His love for students finds his best voice when he said, "Dream, Dream, Dream, Dreams transform into thoughts. And thoughts result in action." He had said that teachers are the builders of society, which can be built only when the students are trained in their subjects.



He further added that they have to give the students a vision for life and instil the fundamentals of values that they should practice in years to come. He dedicated most of his life to education. He believed teachers are the builders of society, and students are the future.

Being an exemplary figure, Dr Kalam turned out to be an inspiration and a role model for people belonging to every generation. He was a scientist, an educationist, a visionary, an author, great leader who always managed to cast a positive effect on students.



Teaching was close to his heart, which he loved thoroughly. He wished to be remembered as a teacher by people. Widely known as the "People's President", he returned to his civilian life of education, writing, and public service after a single term of his presidency. He was a recipient of various prestigious awards, including the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

We remember our former President and ground-breaking scientist Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. Known as the missile man of India, he is one of the most influential personalities to serve the country. pic.twitter.com/8xC0D16QP5 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 15, 2021





After leaving office, Kalam became a visiting professor at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong, the Indian Institute of Management Indore and the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, an honorary fellow of Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, professor of Aerospace Engineering at Anna University, chancellor of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology Thiruvananthapuram, an adjunct at several other academic and research institutions across the country. He used to teach information technology at the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad, and technology at Banaras Hindu University and Anna University, as per available sources.



In May 2012, Kalam set up a programme for the youth of India called the "What Can I Give Movement, with a central theme of defeating corruption.

Breathed His Last While Delivering Lecture

Dr Kalam breathed his last while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong on July 27, 2015. He collapsed and died from an apparent cardiac arrest. He was 83 years old. Thousands of people, including national-level dignitaries, attended the funeral ceremony held in his hometown Rameswaram, where he was laid to rest with full state honours.



He wrote many notable books Wings of Fire, India 2020, Ignited Minds, Indomitable Spirit and Transcendence: My Spiritual Experiences with Pramukh Swamiji. All of his writings, life's teachings were highly motivating.

