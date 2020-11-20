Education

Children Of COVID Warriors To Get Reservation In MBBS, BDS Admission: Govt

Announcing the Centre's decision, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that a new category called 'Wards of COVID Warriors' would be created in the guidelines for selection and nomination of candidates against Central pool MBBS/BDS seats for the academic Year 2020-21.

India   |   20 Nov 2020 5:14 AM GMT
Children Of COVID Warriors To Get Reservation In MBBS, BDS Admission: Govt

Image Credits: Wikimedia

The Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, on Thursday, November 19, announced that the children of 'corona warriors' who have been on the forefront of fighting the pandemic would now stand eligible for reservation for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

Announcing the Centre's decision, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that a new category called 'Wards of COVID Warriors' would be created in the guidelines for selection and nomination of candidates against Central pool MBBS/BDS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery and Bachelor of Dental Surgery) seats for the academic Year 2020-21.

He further said that this step has been aimed to show gratitude and honour the noble contribution made by the COVID warriors in the treatment and management of patients infected with the virus.

"This will honour the Solemn Sacrifice of all COVID warriors who served with selfless dedication for the cause of duty and humanity," LiveMint quoted the health minister.

The reserved seats may be allocated for selection and nominations of the candidates from amongst the wards of COVID warriors, who have lost life due to COVID 19 or died accidentally during COVID-19 related duty.

Clarifying on the definition of COVID warrior, he said that all the public healthcare providers who have come in direct contact with coronavirus patients and expected to have a maximum risk of contracting the viral infection. This includes community health workers who may be private hospital staff and retired/volunteer/ local urban bodies/ contracted/ daily wage/ ad-hoc/ outsourced staff requisitioned by States/ Central hospitals/ autonomous hospitals of Central/ States/UTs, and AIIMS and Institutes of National Importance (INIs)/ hospitals of Central Ministries drafted for COVID-19-related responsibilities.

