Caste discrimination
Heartwarming Gesture! Villagers Pool In Money To Help Bihar 10th Topper Struggling With Finances

Image Credits: News18, Unsplash

Education
Heartwarming Gesture! Villagers Pool In Money To Help Bihar 10th Topper Struggling With Finances

Bihar,  15 April 2022

Despite emerging as a topper, Priyanshu Kumari was struggling for her higher education because of her financial constraints. However, the villagers are doing everything to give wings to the young archiver’s dreams.

Priyanshu Kumari brought laurels to her village as well as the entire state when she topped the class 10 Bihar Board exams this year. However, despite emerging as a topper, the Jehanabad native started struggling with her higher education because of her financial constraints.

But, in her case, saying "it takes a village to raise a child" holds a lot of truth.

Priyanshu, who has been raised by her mother and grandmother, secured 472 marks in class 10 exams and emerged as a topper. Soon after the results were announced this year, the young genius started making headlines. It is only after that many villagers got to know about the financial difficulties she and her family were facing.

Owing to her excellent academic performance, the villagers have come forward to take up the responsibility for her higher education, News18 reported.

Santosh Kumar, a retired soldier, was the first in the village to offer financial help to Priyanshu's family for her further studies and soon others in the village joined in.

Committee To Take Care Of Her Studies

Recently, villagers also formed a committee that will take care of her educational needs. In addition, they are trying to ensure all help for the purpose of giving wings to the young student's dreams.

Priyanshu lost her father Kaushlendra Sharma when she was an infant. Soon after his death, her grandfather also passed away and the family lost both bread earners.

The women in the household did not shy away and took the command to take care of the family. Priyanshu's mother Shobha Devi and grandmother Sumitra Devi both resorted to doing odd jobs to make ends meet. The income did make education possible for the two daughters in the family - Priyanshu and her sister.

Priyanshu aims to become an IAS officer one day and her ambition is now not just her dream but the entire village's.

Also Read: Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa Announces Resignation Amid Uproar Over Contractor's Death


