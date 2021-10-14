All section
Caste discrimination
UP Govt To Set Up Arogya Vatika in Schools To Grow Medicinal Plants

Image Credits: Unsplash

Education
Writer: Tashafi Nazir

UP Govt To Set Up 'Arogya Vatika' in Schools To Grow Medicinal Plants

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Uttar Pradesh,  14 Oct 2021 11:43 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-10-14T18:50:01+05:30check update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

A local journalist named Sudhir Mishra has conceived the idea of these gardens. He has popularised the initiative through his newspaper and many campaigns from the last two years.

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed all state secondary schools to set up 'Arogya Vatikas' (salubrity garden) on school premises, which will be used to grow medicinal plants.

The decision was taken under the directive of Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who is also in charge of the secondary education department, India Today reported.

A local journalist named Sudhir Mishra has conceived the idea of these gardens. He has popularised the initiative through his newspaper and many campaigns from the last two years. Deputy Chief Minister liked the idea in one of his campaigns and ordered its implementation throughout the state.

Medicinal Values Of Plants

The order, issued by the Director of Education Vinay Kumar Pandey, states that all students should be made aware of the medicinal values of the plants with the help of these gardens and should be encouraged to plant them at their homes too. It also asks for the parents to be made aware of the medicinal 11 plants and their properties during school meetings.

"A place should be identified on the premises of all secondary schools and a teacher should be named to look after the garden after planting medicinal plants," the order instructing all District Inspectors of schools read.

Helps To Boost Immunity

"We have decided to introduce Arogya Vatika in all secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh. It will not only help preserve the environment but can also help boost the immunity and well-being of students as well as their families," the Deputy CM said.

The order further stated that plants like Tulsi, Ashwagandha, Giloy, lemongrass, stevia, Indian gooseberry, Guava, Khas, Haldi, Sahjan, Sandal and many more should be planted as they help boost immunity.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Arogya Vatikas 
UP Secondary Schools 
UP Govt 
UP Schools 

