UP Govt To Set Up 'Arogya Vatika' in Schools To Grow Medicinal Plants

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed all state secondary schools to set up 'Arogya Vatikas' (salubrity garden) on school premises, which will be used to grow medicinal plants.

The decision was taken under the directive of Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who is also in charge of the secondary education department, India Today reported.



A local journalist named Sudhir Mishra has conceived the idea of these gardens. He has popularised the initiative through his newspaper and many campaigns from the last two years. Deputy Chief Minister liked the idea in one of his campaigns and ordered its implementation throughout the state.

Medicinal Values Of Plants

The order, issued by the Director of Education Vinay Kumar Pandey, states that all students should be made aware of the medicinal values of the plants with the help of these gardens and should be encouraged to plant them at their homes too. It also asks for the parents to be made aware of the medicinal 11 plants and their properties during school meetings.



"A place should be identified on the premises of all secondary schools and a teacher should be named to look after the garden after planting medicinal plants," the order instructing all District Inspectors of schools read.

Helps To Boost Immunity

"We have decided to introduce Arogya Vatika in all secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh. It will not only help preserve the environment but can also help boost the immunity and well-being of students as well as their families," the Deputy CM said.



The order further stated that plants like Tulsi, Ashwagandha, Giloy, lemongrass, stevia, Indian gooseberry, Guava, Khas, Haldi, Sahjan, Sandal and many more should be planted as they help boost immunity.

