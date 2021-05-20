Uttar Pradesh announced an extension of the partial 'corona curfew' till May 24 in an attempt to keep a check on the transmission of the virus in the state. Schools have been instructed to remain shut while online classes have been allowed.

Amid the restrictions, the state education department announced that it will provide food grains and mid-day meal allowance to the primary students till the time the restrictions are in place.

According to India Today, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has been planning the disbursal to ensure the nutritional requirement of the young children is fulfilled especially at time when health and immunity are playing a crucial part for survival.

Children from classes 1-5 will get ₹685 as meal allowance while students belonging to classes 6-8 will get ₹923. The parents or the guardians will be receiving the amount who can avail the benefits after showing the authority letter. The publication reported that the district administrations have received the food grains.

According to reports, the state registered 7,336 fresh infections in the last 24 hours which reportedly is the lowest single-day surge since April-end. However, various incidents highlighting the absence of critical healthcare services have occurred raising questions on the state government's stance of denying scarcity of medical supplies.

The rural areas have reportedly been the worst-affected due to the spread of the disease amid the second wave of the pandemic. Meanwhile, government officials claim that over 89,000 villages have been inspected till now and the infection has been detected in 28,0000 villages only.

