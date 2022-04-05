UP Boy Attempts GATE 2022 Second Time For 'Dream' Company, Secures All India Rank 9

Despite having a government job, an engineering graduate from Ghaziabad appeared in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 and secured All India Rank 9.

Tushar Chaudhary is currently working at Powergrid. However, he aims to work at POSCO, which he calls his "dream" company.

Chaudhary took the electrical engineering stream exam, which was also his second attempt. He had qualified for the GATE exam earlier but wanted to secure a better rank than the first time to get his "dream" job.

"Though I had passed the exam earlier, I attempted it again to improve my scores and secure my job as an electrical engineer," Tushar said, according to News18.



Clarity Of Concepts And Thorough Study Is The Key

Clarity of concepts and a thorough study of previous years' questions helped him crack the exam with flying colours. He says he divided the questions as per the ease of completion and attempted the test accordingly.



"I took a systematic approach and studied using the previous test series. In addition, BYJU'S Exam Prep helped me break down and understand the concepts easily. This is my second attempt and I was able to secure AIR 9," Tushar explained.

When asked about the difficulty level of the question paper as compared to the previous year, he said it was between easy to moderate. Attempting the easy questions first is the key, he believes.



"This year, the question paper was somewhere between easy to moderate. The math aptitude section was the easiest for me. I would recommend future aspirants to attempt that section first and then move on to the rest of the questions," he said.



While his father is a government officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, his mother is a homemaker and his brother is a doctor at AIIMS. Unlike his brother, he wanted to follow in his father's footsteps and opt for a job in the government sector.

