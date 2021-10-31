All section
Education
Edtech Learning Platform 'Unlu' Announces India's First Online Cohort For Aspiring Singers

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

31 Oct 2021

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

The outcome-based learning platform was incepted in 2020 and targets to upskill 100 million creators in India. It enables the country's next wave of creators to learn from the most legendary celebrity instructors, collaborate with other creators and help them produce impactful content at scale.

Unlu - a one-stop learning platform in creative education has announced the launch of India's first cohort of aspiring singers. Being an interactive academy in the creator tech space, Unlu's flagship cohort program helps aspiring creators to learn from renowned industry experts, and celebrity instructors, and help them collaborate with their other counterparts to create effective content and build a career.

The outcome-based learning platform was incepted in 2020 and targets to upskill 100 million creators in India. Operating in the creator-tech space, Unlu enables the country's next wave of creators to learn from the most legendary celebrity instructors, collaborate with other creators and help them produce impactful content at scale. The company envisions helping them make a sustainable livelihood from their creative passion for becoming the largest platform in monetizable content creation, Mint reported.

"With the widespread use of the internet, content creation has become a source of income for many people. As there is a vast boom in the online creator economy, we are happy to come up with this cohort to help people be experts in the art of singing and become great singers in the creator tech space," Vipul Agrawal, co-founder at Unlu said.

Curated Community

The cohort consists a 50 member batch to assist aspirants to become established singers in India. As creative success involves collaboration with like-minded talent, the members will access India's largest curated community of lyricists, singers, composers, and producers.

"Creative success does not come in silos. It requires ample efforts in building strong professional relationships. To make it simple for our creative learners, we match everyone with a mentor and incentivizes them to engage in peer-to-peer learning and collaboration, which in turn will focus on building career-accelerating relationships,"Himanshu Periwal, co-founder at Unlu said.

Structured Learning

The cohort will include more than 100 hours of structured learning and 12-16 weeks of curated content with lifelong community access. Besides this, the cohort will facilitate learning from over 15 experts and celebrity instructors to help them learn from the top and know the opportunities to make a financially stable career. The cohort will also allow the aspirants to record their maiden song and get more than million views on each published song.

It is one of a kind platform that does not compromise on the quality of learning. It brings India's successful celebrities and talent to one platform to facilitate learning, connect with talent and create effective content. It aims to empower over 100 million creators to earn and achieve basic income by 2025.

