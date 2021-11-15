All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
UNICEF Unveils Pandemic Classroom In Delhi On Childrens Day

Photo Credit: UNICEF and Pexels

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

UNICEF Unveils 'Pandemic Classroom' In Delhi On Children's Day

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Delhi,  15 Nov 2021 7:45 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

As per UNICEF's rapid assessment conducted in six states in 2020 - Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat, 76% of parents of children between the ages of 5-13 years, and 80% adolescents between 14-18 years, reported learning way less when compared to offline classes.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) India inaugurated an installation of a 'Pandemic Classroom' at a mall in Delhi on Children's Day which is set to be on display till World Children's Day (November 20).

The entire installation was set up at an amphitheater at Select CITYWALK in New Delhi's Saket.

Pandemic And Education

The COVID-19 pandemic started off as a health crisis. however, it turned into a learning crisis quickly with school being closed for a long time— a major issue of the pandemic. This had a massive toll not just on education but also on the physical and psychological wellbeing of the kids.

With social distancing becoming a mandatory norm, online learning turned into the sole resort resulting in numerous children being left out due to lack of internet connectivity. As per UNICEF's rapid assessment conducted in six states in 2020 - Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Gujarat, 76% of parents of children between the ages of 5-13 years, and 80% adolescents between 14-18 years, reported learning way less when compared to offline classes.

"Each empty desk in this symbolic pandemic classroom is dedicated to the millions of children who have faced learning challenges. With each passing day, every child who misses out on learning falls further behind in their development and many may never return to school. Unfortunately, the most vulnerable are paying the heaviest price of school closures and many have forgotten to read or write," Yasumasa Kimura, UNICEF India Representative was quoted as saying by ANI.

Learning And Innovation

Bollywood actor and UNICEF Celebrity Advocate Kareena Kapoor Khan in her video message stated, "Learning and education for every child is something that is very close to my heart. Now that many schools are reopening across India, we must rejoice that children are back, learning and having fun with their friends. At the same time, we must also remember some children have not been able to access remote learning or home-based education".

Meanwhile, Professor Venita Kaul said: "Many children, especially the youngest, have not had any exposure to a school and need the opportunity to start from scratch. Others may have lost out not only on skills they may have learnt but more importantly on the disposition and habits important for school learning, such as focusing on a given task, sitting at the desk for the required number of hours and building new relationships.

UNICEF Country Representative Yasumasa Kimura and two adolescents officially unveiled the pandemic classroom installation by ringing a bell.

Also Read: IIT Bombay Students, Faculty Win $250,000 Grant From Elon Musk Foundation

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
UNICEF 
Delhi 
COVID-19 pandemic 
Education 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X