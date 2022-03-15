All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
India Witnessed Second-Longest Duration Of School Closures During COVID-19 After Uganda: UNESCO

Image Credits: Wikimedia 

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

India Witnessed Second-Longest Duration Of School Closures During COVID-19 After Uganda: UNESCO

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

8,  15 March 2022 12:26 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

UNESCO published a report titled 'Education: From Disruption to Recovery' under which data was collated on how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted studies across the globe.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

India records the second-longest duration of school closure during the COVID-19. The troubling inference was shared by a UNESCO report called 'Education: From Disruption To Recovery'. With 82 weeks, it is just behind Uganda, which amounts to 83 weeks of school closure on the pandemic.

The report's details were shared in the Lok Sabha by Annpurna Devi, the Union Minister of State for Education. NDTV reported that she questioned UNESCO's methodology and stated that a non-governmental organisation produced the data for the all-important report.

COVID-19 And Education Crisis

It is a proven fact that the pandemic harmed education. Like other countries, India's education system could not stand a chance in front of the deadly virus. In no time, schools were closed indefinitely, and everything shifted online. However, this gave rise to glaring class disparities where the less-privileged were deprived of the fundamental right.

In the report, UNESCO shared an interactive map highlighting the countries according to the school closure durations. Uganda tops the list with 83 weeks of school closure, whereas India comes a close second at 82 weeks.

A majority of the nations fell in the 21-30, and 41+ weeks while very few were in ranges lesser than them. Turkmenistan had the most petite duration of school closure that lasted for four weeks during the pandemic.

Measures Taken By Indian Govt

As Annpurna Devi cited the report, she raised concern about the techniques used to arrive at a conclusion. "The UNESCO report does not mention the methodology used in the source of this data is stated to be a study by a non-governmental organisation," she told the news publication.

Further, Devi mentioned the necessary measures taken by the Centre. This consisted of adapting to digital platforms for online classes to the decision needed to be taken about schools reopening. She adds, "The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on September 2020, had stated that states and UT governments may decide in respect of reopening of schools in a graded manner."

The COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for the oppressed to continue their classes. In light of this, the government introduced initiatives such as community radio stations and CBSE podcasts called 'Shiksha Vani' and provided textbooks to students living in remote areas.

Also Read: UGC To Introduce Industry Experts Into University Faculty Without PhD Or NET Qualification

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Education 
COVID-19 
UNESCO 
Schools 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X