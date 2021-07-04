UK's New Graduate Route Visa Brings Good News For Indian Students: Know How

Britain on Thursday, July 1, announced the opening of a new graduation route" that will allow Indian students in the United Kingdom to stay back for a longer duration after finishing their studies. Last year, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel announced the graduate route visa, which will allow international students to apply for the right to stay for at least two years for job experiences post-college.

Convenient To Apply

The application for the graduation route visa opens this week. For the first time, applicants will be able to apply in a wholly digital mode through the UK Immigration: ID Check smartphone app. This will be more convenient for the applicants who earlier had to visit UK Visa and Citizenship application service. The facility of visiting UK Visa and Citizenship application service, though, still stands for those who cannot use the app.

Minimal Requirements

The visa will apply to those who have received their degree from a recognized UK university and will allow them to stay for at least two years or three years for PhD students. Applicants will neither be required to show a job offer nor a minimum salary requirement or salary cap. This will allow the graduates to have flexibility in switching jobs and building their careers.

Indian Students To Benefit

More than 56,000 Indians were granted a student visa in 2020. This is 13 per cent more than the previous year and one-fourth of all student visas issued by the UK last year, as per Times of India. According to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, the points-based immigration system will allow talented students from India and other countries to have the opportunity to start theirs in the UK at the highest levels of business, science, technology and arts. "This new visa will give them the freedom to fulfil their aspirations and advance their careers," Patel said.

Improving Bilateral Relations

Acting British High Commissioner to India, Jan Thompson, said that the UK is already a popular destination for students from India according to the numbers. They have an immense contribution to the living bridge between UK and India. He further added that cooperation in higher studies between the two countries is a positive step towards the UK and India's 2030 Roadmap.

Also, according to the British Council, they are already engaging with Indian students who want to pursue higher studies in the UK by organizing webinars and Facebook lives to keep the potential applicants informed.

