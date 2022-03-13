UGC To Introduce Industry Experts Into University Faculty Without PhD Or NET Qualification

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is devising a plan to invite industry experts into the university faculties around the country. Considered to be a 'lateral entry', the people with expertise in fields such as engineering, communication policy and many others will get an opportunity to teach in colleges as either full-time or part-time professors.

The idea was formulated during a meeting of the UGC Chairman, M. Jagadesh Kumar, with various universities' Vice-Chancellors. The plan is looked at as a step towards executing the New Education Policy (NEP), which asks for a seamless collaboration of educational institutions and industries in India. The Print states that the response has been positive, encouraging the UGC to go ahead with the plan.

'Professors Of Practice'

The industry experts will work in the concerned university as 'Professors of Practice', and they will not require a PhD or NET results to qualify for the position. The Print quoted the UGC chairman, "We will constitute a committee that will look into details of how we can introduce this provision. It will submit its report and, based on the recommendations; we will forward the idea to the Ministry of Education for their approval. The existing provisions for faculty recruitment will have to be revised to include the new rules." Not only that, the experts will not have to leave their permanent jobs to become faculty members in any capacity.

Also, the UGC is working on a platform that will streamline the university faculty recruitment process. With the help of an online portal, a single-window system will be established to make it easier for eligible people to apply for the necessary positions. "All universities will come under this portal. A candidate who wants to apply for a particular university can do so through this, with listings of all vacancies. The government can also keep track of the recruitment process with the same," adds M. Jagadesh Kumar.

Qualms With The Move

While the move may be in the right direction, many experts feel this will prove detrimental to India's higher education. The UGC lays down the minimum qualifications for appointing professors, where a PhD is an absolute necessity. The new rule completely removes this mandate, which has raised questions about the scheme.

Speaking to NDTV, a Delhi University professor named Abha Dev Habib said, "Teachers who have been teaching for the past several years are not 'experts' and cannot be made permanent or shortlisted for permanent interviews. Therefore, the government is freeing itself from the pressure of giving jobs to qualified teachers permanently. Aishe Ghosh, president of the Students' Union at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), called the move a 'step towards dismantling higher education'. Many others feel that the 'lateral entry' could give rise to believers of a specific ideology to get more weightage over others.

