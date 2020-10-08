Education

University Grants Commission Declares 24 Universities As 'Fake'; Maximum From UP

These "self-styled, unrecognised institutions" have been reportedly functioning against the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, and do not have the power to confer degrees to students.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   8 Oct 2020 4:05 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Image Credits: India Taaza Khabar

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday, October 7, declared 24 universities functioning in the country as fake.

These "self-styled, unrecognised institutions" have been reportedly functioning against the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, and do not have the power to confer degrees to students. The statutory body released the Fake Universities List 2020 with maximum universities from Uttar Pradesh followed by the national capital. Eight of these fake universities are from Uttar Pradesh, seven from Delhi, two each in Odisha and West Bengal and Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Maharashtra have one fake university each.

According to the UGC statement, universities can confer degrees only if the university is established under a Central, State/ Provincial Act or by an institution which is a Deemed-to-be university. The statement further adds that institutions especially empowered by an Act of Parliament can also award degrees to students.

"Students and public are informed that currently 24 self-styled, unrecognised institutions are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, which have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said. "Regarding Bharitya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow, the matter is sub-judice before a district judge in Lucknow," Jain said, reported NDTV.

"The UGC Act, 1956 provides that a degree can be awarded, only by a university established under a central, state, provincial Act or an institution especially empowered by an Act of Parliament to confer the degree," Jain said.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that it is journalism apart from politics which should stand for the social cause and environment

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

