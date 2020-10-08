University Grants Commission Declares 24 Universities As 'Fake'; Maximum From UP

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday, October 7, declared 24 universities functioning in the country as fake.

These "self-styled, unrecognised institutions" have been reportedly functioning against the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, and do not have the power to confer degrees to students. The statutory body released the Fake Universities List 2020 with maximum universities from Uttar Pradesh followed by the national capital. Eight of these fake universities are from Uttar Pradesh, seven from Delhi, two each in Odisha and West Bengal and Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Maharashtra have one fake university each.

UGC releases list of 24 Fake universities in the country. #WestBengal has 2, one in Kolkata and the other in Thakurpukur. #UttarPradesh tops the list followed by #Delhi. pic.twitter.com/E6QN3zEyvg — Sreyashi Dey (@SreyashiDey) October 7, 2020

According to the UGC statement, universities can confer degrees only if the university is established under a Central, State/ Provincial Act or by an institution which is a Deemed-to-be university. The statement further adds that institutions especially empowered by an Act of Parliament can also award degrees to students.



"Students and public are informed that currently 24 self-styled, unrecognised institutions are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, which have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said. "Regarding Bharitya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow, the matter is sub-judice before a district judge in Lucknow," Jain said, reported NDTV.

"The UGC Act, 1956 provides that a degree can be awarded, only by a university established under a central, state, provincial Act or an institution especially empowered by an Act of Parliament to confer the degree," Jain said.

