Kerala: 18 Transgenders Clear State Examination To Become Eligible For Higher Studies

On a positive note, at least 18 members of the transgender community in Kerala have become eligible for higher studies after clearing their higher secondary equivalency course examination conducted by the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority.

According to reports, this is the first batch that has cleared the Class XII equivalency program. The group was part of the 'Samanwaya' project, the state's literacy mission for transgenders, providing free classes from Classes 4 to 12, with a monthly scholarship.



The project aims to bring this marginalized community to the mainstream by empowering them with education.



A total of 22 candidates had reportedly appeared for the examination out of which 18 candidates successfully cleared it. Pathanamthitta had the highest number of successful candidates at eight, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (five), Kollam (two), and one each from Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur.



Until now, a total of 39 people from the transgender community have passed the Class 10 equivalency course and currently, 30 are pursuing it.



There are 62 transgender people in the higher secondary equivalency course, according to Hindustan Times.



...community members have registered for Class 4, 7, 10, and higher secondary equivalent courses. Through this scheme the transgender persons can continue their education which would increase their employment opportunities and help them to get a job and thereby lead a quality life," the Social Justice Department said.



