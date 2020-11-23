Tamil Nadu: Destitute Girl Secures MBBS Seat, Thanks Actor Sivakarthikeyan

In an inspiring story, eighteen-year-old G Sahana cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 and secured admission for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) on Wednesday, November 18, despite facing a lot of hardships.

Along with her hard work, it was the contribution of her well-wishers such as actor Siva Karthikeyan which helped her secure the medical seat.

Sahana lives in a small house in Pookollai village but it was greatly damaged when the area was hit by Cyclone Gaja in 2018. There was no electricity at her home during her intermediate board exams but she never gave up and topped in the exams with 524/600 in 2019.

Her dreams are big and she aspires to become a cardiologist.

"When the cyclone hit, we lost our hut we were living in. As we didn't have power, I would finish my studies in school before coming home. My school teachers helped me immensely. When I topped my school in class 12, I realised that I could do well in NEET too. In NEET 2019, I studied by myself with the help of my school teachers," said Sahana on the amount of hard work she did to pursue her dream.

Sahana failed to secure an MBBS seat in 2019 but her story gathered a lot of well-wishers for her, with one of them was actor Sivakarthikeyan who has helped her throughout the journey and has become a role model for her.

"Many people came forward to help me, thanks to my school teacher. Actor Sivakarthikeyan sponsored my NEET coaching in a private institute. I studied there for the entire year and I've secured admission. I would like to thank him and everyone else who helped me and my family. It wouldn't have been possible without his help," said Sahana.

Her father K Ganesan is a tailor while her mother G Chithra is a homemaker.

Sahana scored 273 in NEET 2020 and under the 7.5% reservation for government school students which is provided by the state government, she was able to secure a seat.

She has taken admission in KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College in Tiruchy and also said that the actor will help her family by paying her medical college fees too.

