Maharashtra: This Government School In Washim District Runs For Just ‘One Student,’ Know Why

It's rare to find one is to one teacher and student ratio worldwide, but this government school in Maharashtra has made it viable. There is a school in the Ganeshpur village of Washim district in Maharashtra, which has now become a topic of discussion.

Ganeshpur is the smallest village in the Washim district, whose population is around 200. This village has one Zila Parishad primary school, which runs for students of classes one to four. Interestingly, there is just one student in the primary school as he is the only child in his village who falls in the required age group to study in the school.

If There Is A Will, There Is A Way

However, only one student studying in the entire school doesn't limit the child's education. The school authorities are willing to run the school even for a single student. The student, who is identified as Karthik Shegokar, is a class three student and attends the school regularly.

Karthik's teacher, Kishore Mankar, travels a total distance of 12 km daily to reach the school and impart education. Karthik has been taught several prayers, and both sing the national anthem daily in the morning assembly. While commenting on the situation, the teacher said, "There has been only one student enrolled in the school for the last two years. I'm the only teacher in the school," India Today reported.

"I teach him all the subjects. All the facilities given by the government, including mid-day meals, are being provided for the student," he added.

The student and teacher duo has now become an inspiration for several people in the academic field. Many a time, the teacher feels demotivated, but his passion for teaching and educating the students has kept him moving.

