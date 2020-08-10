Education

COVID-19: Teacher's 'Jugaad' To Use Refrigerator Tray To Make Online Teaching Easier Wins Praises

The idea of this Indian jugaad is to make it clearer for the students to be able to see what she is trying to explain, making the best use of available resources.

The Logical Indian Crew
10 Aug 2020
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: Twitter/ Monica Yadav

Coronavirus pandemic significantly impacted the education mechanism in the country. With classes moving online, the teachers and the students are encountering challenges adapting to the evolved methods of teaching and learning.

However, there have been instances of teachers resorting to 'jugaad' ( innovative fix) to overcome the problems. One such incident that has stormed the internet is the picture of a teacher making the best use of available resources to teach her students.

In a picture that is going viral on social media, a teacher can be seen placing the see-through refrigerator tray on the top of two containers. She has placed her phone on the tray which is capturing the problem she's solving on the sheets placed below the tray.

The idea of this Indian jugaad is to make it clearer for the students to be able to see what she is trying to solve and teach.

The photo which was shared on Twitter is captioned, "A teacher using a refrigerator tray to teach online. #Teachinghacks #onlineeducation."

Netizens were impressed with the dedicated teacher's simple yet interesting idea to help conduct online classes.

One user said, "My respects to such an innovative mind. None can complete with jugar of Indian women. They have always created magic with the bare minimum. In professions they will shine like the sun in the coming years." Another wrote, "See the dedication she has towards her job!!! Respect."

