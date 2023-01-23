Madhya Pradesh: Teachers Donate Crores From Their Income To Fund Smart Classrooms In 1,552 Govt Schools

Smart classrooms are the newest addition to building valuable learning experiences and have transformed traditional classrooms into even more interactive spaces. The technologically-aided classrooms were viewed as a space that brimmed with opportunities that opened several doors for the students. In a move deemed "historical," and possibly the first-ever, as many as 1552 government schools in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh have been equipped with 1630 Smart TV-equipped Classrooms. In the words of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, what made this move historical is that teachers and the people pitched in the fund for the smart classroom initiative.

Selfless Donations For Bright Future

Sehore district has set a new example by turning thousands of classrooms in government schools into smart classrooms. Ensuring a better learning experience for the students, over ₹5.25 crore was put in for the project. However, surprisingly this was not the result of any major institutional funding or corporate social project, but was instead an initiative taken up by the teachers and people of the district. Collecting funds and pitching from their own pockets, the teachers donated a record ₹4.25 crores.

Praising the step taken by the teachers, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Teachers of Sehore district have created history by making every class of the district a smart class with public cooperation." Adding on to it, he stated that the teachers had contributed the fund out of their hard-earned money to provide 1552 schools in the district with 1630 Smart TVs. The people's representatives and the district administration extended full cooperation toward the project and set a stellar example of how development can be catalysed with the society's collaboration with the government.

Marking Education As Priority

Sehore also happens to be the home district of the Chief Minister, and he said that the district's unique work in the education sector would be an inspiration to the entire state. During the inauguration of the smart classrooms in the government schools, Chouhan honoured the donor teachers, public representatives, and social workers for their selfless service. In a move to show respect to the donors, Chouhan announced a four per cent increase in their dearness allowance.

The CM also appealed to all teachers in the state to work with the same spirit and make every school a centre of better and quality education under the 'Har Shala-Smart Shala' (Every School a Smart School.) Talking about the government initiatives that will be undertaken along the same lines, he said that the state government would launch the CM Rise Schools in every 20 to 25 km radius to ensure modern and high-quality education for all. According to a report by the New Indian Express, the government is also looking to provide all possible help to the children for their education. Currently, meritorious students from class 12th are being provided with laptops for securing 75 per cent or above, and this program is to be extended to class ten as well.

