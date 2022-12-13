Teach Human Rights To School Children, Says Kerala Chief Justice; Can Education Build A Just Society?

During a recent event, the Kerala High Court Chief Justice S. Manikumar urged the state government to include "Human Rights" as a subject in educational institutions. This raises the question - At a time when people continue to be violated of their rights and have to take to the streets to uphold the freedom entitled to them, how does building education around the subject help?

It is a universally accepted notion that education is the prerequisite for a healthy and progressive mind. Therefore what is being taught and preached at schools is key to forming tomorrow's society. Living in a democratic setting makes it essential for every individual (regardless of age, gender, race, and other criteria) to be aware of the rights that are guaranteed to them as a human.

Baby Steps Toward A Long Way

Speaking at an event organised by the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), Justice Manikumar emphasised the need to sensitise youngsters on the concepts of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity as given by the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. Noting that these ideas sum up the base of human rights, he said that a large section of society continues to remain in the dark about their basic human rights. He firmly believes that education is the solution for the same and would help the country go a "long way."

Teaching young students about the concepts of human rights would help them learn to respect others, protect their as well as the rights of vulnerable sections of the society, and uphold a just and free community as envisioned by the Indian Constitution. According to a report by The Hindu, he also proposed a set of subjects that could be included in the curricula, such as human rights, the Preamble, Fundamental Rights and duties.

Why Is It Needed?

India, considered the world's largest democracy, continues to take a backseat when it comes to guaranteeing socio-economic rights to its citizens. This statement can be derived through the global rankings of the Human Rights Measurement Initiative (HRMI), the World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index, the UN Human development index, and other initiatives over the years. Human Rights education cracks past this herculean issue up to a significant scale by imparting knowledge and moulding attitudes.

Education in India, in itself, is a fundamental human right considered free and compulsory for all children in the age group of six to fourteen years under Article 21-A in the Constitution of India. However, many students in the country continue to be deprived of this very right from the beginning. Human rights is a complex subject that, if simplified in the context of a society's moral and social traditions, can reach a larger group of people. The ideal space to initiate such conversations are schools. As John Dewey (1909) once stated, the school is ultimately the model of a good society. And by understanding the idea of school as a community, citizens will learn to understand and feel included in the political nation.

Even for developing students, including human rights within primary education would aid them in expressing their ideas and establishing an understanding of their rights and their significance in the contemporary world. Right from a young age, they would be enabled to construct a space where students, like citizens, can be treated equally concerning their diversity.

