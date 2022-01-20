Tamil Nadu Teacher To Get Sarabhai National Award 2021 For Her Innovative Teaching Methods

J Yuvarani, a school teacher in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district, will soon get the Sarabhai Teacher Scientist National Award 2021 for her innovative teaching.

Yuvarani, a Bommanampalayam Panchayat Union Middle School teacher, will receive the award in New Delhi by the National Council of Teacher Scientist, an organisation affiliated with the Vigyan Prasar under the Department of Science and Technology.

The national award will be conferred under the primary school teacher category. She will receive the second place award among three teachers on February 28, 2022, which is also National Science Day.

Known For Her Teaching Methods

The award came as no surprise to Yuvarani's students and colleagues as she is known for her teaching methods and integrating art with learning. She created around 250 animated video lessons and has worked as technical staff at an Educational TV and App called 'Kalvi Tholaikatchi'.

"Children like games and prefer playing than studying. We should play by their rules and engage them in activities. I started to create e-content video lessons at home. Based on it, lessons are taught using the SmartBoard. By using this method, kids show interest in learning, and they understand basic concepts," Yuvarani told The New Indian Express.

Transforms Classes Into Puppet Theatres

The innovative teacher also transforms classrooms into puppet theatres, infusing lessons in these shows. "Using the conversations between two puppets, I teach kids, and they show a good response. Lastly, we teach lessons in staged drama concepts. For this, we script lessons like content for dramas," she added.

"Apart from teaching methods, Yuvarani is working on different activities like a fun learning events, involving children in libraries, and conducting science and mathematics exhibitions in schools," School Head Mistress P Parvathi said.

Also Read: Telangana: Govt Schools To Become English Medium From Next Academic Year