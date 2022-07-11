Students To Learn Through Films: Over 13,000 Tamil Nadu Schools To Screen Movies As Part Of Monthly Activity

To improve critical thinking and promote mental health among students, the Tamil Nadu government has launched an initiative to screen films in over 13,000 state-run schools. According to the government, the initiative will also encourage positive student behaviour, promote gender diversity, and improve observation, active listening, and critical thinking skills.



As part of the initiative, the students from classes 6 to 9 will be shown one movie in one of the allocated Arts periods every week. A total of 13,210 schools will be covered under this initiative, where the nodal teacher will manage the entire process. According to the education department, the nodal teacher will have to prepare the film's synopsis and ensure that the film meets all the criteria mentioned in the circular.

The Minister for School Education, Anbil Mahesh Payyamozhi, while inaugurating the initiative at a school in Kumbakonam said that the COVID-19 pandemic-led lockdown had left its footprint on students' mental health. He added that the government had initiated counselling programs to improve mental health. The films screened as part of the initiative will have a core message on social themes and life values, Indian Express reported. The initiative was launched by screening legendary filmmaker-actor Charlie Chaplin's movie 'The Kid.'

According to government officials, close to 13,000 middle, high, and higher secondary schools have been identified for screening films as part of the monthly activity.

"The children who give the most constructive and acceptable feedback on the film will be shortlisted to meet a major figure in the film industry. As part of this initiative, 15 students will be selected as the 'Best Film Critics' and be allowed to participate in international film festival events," the minister added.

To encourage students to actively participate in the exercise, feedback, discussion, and quiz round will be organised after the film's screening, where the best team will be awarded exciting prizes. The minister said that changes wouldn't happen overnight as better things take time. The education department is also planning to innovate a 'Silver Screen App' that will capture the suggestion, observations, and feedback of students' post-film screening.

'Not Extra-Curricular, This Is Equally Curricular'

A senior official in charge of this initiative said, "I've not noticed any other state indulging in such activities. The state leadership believes that the horizon of education should be expanded. This initiative is not a part of extra-curricular, this is equally curricular. The education ecosystem in school will be changed after teachers and students sit together to watch a film. This will promote many aspects of students' growth and increase teacher and students' engagement."

The approach of this move is to strengthen the mechanism of active listening, waiting patiently to respond, building opinion in bullet points, and understanding the multiple horizons of a subject. It will also help teachers to know how their students perceive the world, think, and learn about a topic. The official added that the whole concept is planned around a message that learning and education are not just limited to textbooks.

'Copyright' Challenge

An organiser of the committee implementing this initiative in over 12,000 schools said that the copyright issue would be challenging as we're not just screening films in 10-20 schools. We aim to get movies that won't create problems and have value for children. The schools can also form their club, headed by a nodal teacher who can help bring other movies and bring poets, writers, and filmmakers to interact with the student community.

The MLA of Kumbakonam, G Anbalagan, said, "We are expecting a good response and reception for the initiative. We live in a world led by technology; classes are now being taught using smart devices. So, to engage students, films will offer moral values and a great learning experience for students." The parents also appreciated this move by the Tamil Nadu government as it will enhance their learning and interest in different subjects.

