Students Of Govt Tribal School Witness Wonders Of Technology Through Smart Classrooms

Over the past few years, the central government has been allocating funds and efforts to transform traditional classrooms into digitised smart classrooms. With the future turning digital, students were among those on the receiving end of the benefits. Classes became a lot more interactive, and the monotonous pattern saw a fresh breath of air and opportunities. Many government school principals and teachers in several states have been receiving training for using interactive boards, tablets, and apps ever since then. However, many of these technologies have not penetrated among few rural regions where connectivity and networks are still a huge question.

For New Generation

The incorporation of modern technology is known to have helped many students improve their understanding of various subjects. It has helped children visualise and look at different angles from the traditional system. In a positive move toward aiding children with such technologies, Technopark-based companies Kennedys IQ and DCube AI have facilitated the transformation of two classrooms in the Government Tribal High School in Idinjar village. Idinjar, a humble village in the capital city of Trivandrum, is one of the eco-spots that have used technology in a limited format. With the introduction of smart classrooms in the Government Tribal High School, the students will now be empowered to venture into a whole new space of education backed by cutting-edge technology.

The program was carried out as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by the two companies. Their projects have focussed mainly on the areas of education, environmental conservation and climate change. However, it means a lot more for the students with the transition to a technologically-backed education. The companies are in talks about renovating the additional classrooms as well.

Fulfilling Social Responsibilities

Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) DK Murali was present at the event and delivered the keynote address. According to a report by the New Indian Express, he emphasised that society should work together to ensure that the less fortunate get equal access to modern education. Adding on to that, he stated that the two firms' decision to update the Idinjar School is an extension of the community’s efforts to provide online education to those who had been deprived of resources due to the Covid pandemic. Speaking on the same lines, Karim Derrick from Kennedys IQ said that students are the architects of the future and that it is society’s duty to provide them with the facilities they are deprived of. They also stressed the role of educational institutions in enabling the new generation to make fresh discoveries.

