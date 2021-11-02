All section
Andhra Pradesh: Tribal Students From Super-60 Special Campus Bag Seats In IITs, NITs

Image Credits: The New Indian Express

Education
Andhra Pradesh,  2 Nov 2021 6:03 AM GMT

As many as 40 students from the Super-60 batch in Srikakulam fulfilled their dreams of securing quality education by bagging seats in prestigious engineering colleges.

On the lines of the famous Super-30 concept undertaken by a teacher from Bihar, Super-60, a teaching initiative in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, has not only groomed tribal students of the area but helped them get admission to top institutes of the country.

As many as 40 students from the Super-60 special campus have bagged seats in prestigious IITs and NITs while the rest got admissions in other reputed engineering colleges, The New Indian Express reported.

The campus was inaugurated two years ago on August 3, 2019. As per reports, the then Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Seethampeta Project Officer Saikanth Varma came up with this idea and started the special campus at the youth training centre in Srikakulam.

Selection Process

Being an IITian himself, Varma selected the faculty by conducting interviews. An entrance test was held, after which he handpicked 60 students for the project. He developed amenities on par with corporate colleges on the campus to groom tribal students for entrance tests.

After getting five months of coaching, 12 students from the first batch of the campus secured seats in IITs and NITs in 2020. The campus topper Savara Raviteja is presently studying BTech in IIT Varanasi, while another topper M Earthasing got admission to IIT Allahabad.

Continuing the legacy of Varma, successive ITDA Project Officer Ch Sridhar arranged special classes by well-known motivational speakers for the benefit of students taking coaching at Super-60.

He named a classroom Raviteja Sadan, on 2019-20 batch campus topper's name, who got admission in IIT Varanasi, to inspire other students.

"I lost my parents in my childhood and grew up at my uncle's house. I got admission in Super-60 last year. After taking the classes for just five months, I secured the 832nd rank in the ST category and was admitted to IIT Varanasi. When I visited the campus after joining IIT, I saw one classroom in my name and felt delighted as it is a privilege for me to inspire juniors," Raviteja told The New Indian Express.

The Super-60 2021 batch has managed to get its 18 students enrolled in IIT, Preparatory IIT, and NITs out of 58. Other students also got good ranks in AP EAPCET and are on the counselling list. Three from Super-60 have received laptops from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for their achievement.

Also Read: Kerala School Comes With 'Happiness Curriculum' To Meet Mental, Emotional Needs Of Students


