Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Launches Reading Portal 'Tadaa' For Kids

The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, on Tuesday, December 15, launched a reading portal as part of the state government's effort to inculcate the habit of reading amongst children.

According to Times Now, the reading portal, Tadaa, would allow at least 30 crore children to read stories. It has been developed by NGO Katha as part of their 300 million citizens challenge.

"Stories help children develop a mindset from an early age, and enhance their reading ability. This is why we have used stories to improve the level of reading in children in Delhi's Government schools through schemes like 'Chunauti', and 'Mission Buniyaad'. The Katha Institute that developed the portal has contributed immensely in these efforts," Sisodia said.



"This new e-portal will not just be accessible in India but in all over the world. The children will have access to fun and meaningful stories, especially during the ongoing COVID19 crisis," he added.



Stressing on the habit of reading, he said that stories help children develop a mindset, enhance their reading ability and plays a key role in critical thinking.

He explained that the e-portal would not just be available in India, but would be accessible to children all over the world. These platforms would help students deal with challenges posed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. During the launch, Sisodia mentioned that the government was also implementing Happiness and Entrepreneurship curriculums.

"We are able to convey positive messages to children and make them understand the challenges of the country and the world through these stories," he said.

