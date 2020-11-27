Mandatory Lessons On India's Scientific, Spiritual Heritage For IIIT Allahabad Students

The Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A) is all set to impart lessons on the scientific and spiritual heritage of India, the art of meditation and yoga to its students, with the commencement of its new academic session.

According to the Hindustan Times, these lessons would be a part of an additional but mandatory four-credit course orientation camp which has been approved by the institute's senate which helms the academic affairs.

"The orientation course has been approved by the institute's senate and the specially formed committee for designing the course curriculum has also completed its work. Now it would be introduced as an additional mandatory course for the students from the 2020-21 session," said IIIT-A director Prof P Nagabhushan.

He also mentioned that with this decision the institute would become the first technical institution to introduce courses to its graduate and postgraduate students on the country's scientific legacy. An associate professor stated that the new course had been made mandatory for students of BTech (Bachelor of Technology), MTech(Master of Technology), MBA (Master of Business Administration) and PhD from the new semester.

Reports have also said that along with the assessment of this course, students will also have to undertake an exam based on which they would be graded as good, satisfactory or dropped. A dropped student will have to repeat the course to clear it. It further added that the assessment's grading will also reflect in their mark sheets.

"Different experts of the country are being approached to conduct different modules of this course. On November 24, the names of experts will be finalised before beginning the classes. The same selected experts will also prepare the question papers," said Neetesh Purohit, coordinator on the course curriculum.



