All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Education Quality Cant Be Compromised By Reservation: SC On Jharkhand Teachers Recruitment

Image Credit: Wikimedia, Wikimedia

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

'Education Quality Can't Be Compromised By Reservation': SC On Jharkhand Teachers Recruitment

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Jharkhand,  3 Aug 2022 9:59 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

In a recent blow to the Jharkhand government, the Supreme Court has struck down the decision of giving 100 per cent reservation to tribal candidates in the state teachers recruitment.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In its recent ruling, the Supreme Court (SC) of India struck down the decision of the Jharkhand government to provide 100 per cent reservation to the tribal candidate in the state teachers recruitment. The court said that the reservation system couldn't compromise the quality of education.

The country's top court announced its decision after the tribal teachers from 13 districts filed a petition when they were suddenly removed from their post after Jharkhand high court's (HC) decision in September 2020 that struck down the state government's July 14, 2016 notification.

The state government came up with this notification in 2016, which got the permission of the governor to appoint the tribal candidates as teachers in the 13 districts of Jharkhand.

The non-tribal candidates, out of disappointment, reached the HC of Jharkhand in 2020, after which the court ordered the government to put a stay on the notification. After several events, the SC upheld the HC decision and said to give opportunities to non-tribal candidates in the state teachers' recruitment.

No Compromise With Education Quality

The bench of justices in the apex court, which announced the decision, consists of MR Shah and BV Nagarathna. The justices said that the High Court of Jharkhand in 2020 had passed the order on a petition filed by non-tribal candidates who lost the opportunity to work in tribal area government schools, reported Hindustan Times.

The bench of judges stated, "The quality of education of the school going children cannot be compromised by giving 100% reservation in favor of the teachers of the same/some districts and prohibiting the appointment to more meritorious teachers.

After the ruling, the SC asked the state government not to conduct recruitment afresh as it would require more time and use of resources. Instead, the court suggested revising the merit list based on the cut-off obtained by the candidates in the TGT (Trained Graduate Teachers) exam.

The decision impacted several candidates as the government was about to fill 8,423 posts in 13 districts of the state by the TGT exam. After the SC ruling, the non-tribal candidates took a breath of relief as now merit-based selection will be conducted.

Also Read: Combating Crime Against Women: First Ever Women's Police Station Starts Functioning In South Kashmir

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Supreme Court 
Jharkhand 
Reservation in Jharkhand 
Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 
Jharkhand TGT 

Must Reads

Mangaluru's Fazil Murder Case Doesn't Have Shia- Sunni Angle
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Falsely Claims That No Farmers Died By Suicide Since BJP Came To Power At Centre
Jharkhand Education Department Orders To Remove 'Urdu' Word, Asks Schools Not To Observe Weekly Off On Friday
7-Yr-Od Pune Girl Sets World Record For Fastest Limbo Skating Under 20 Cars In 13.74 Seconds
Similar Posts
Jharkhand Education Department Orders To Remove Urdu Word, Asks Schools Not To Observe Weekly Off On Friday
Education

Jharkhand Education Department Orders To Remove 'Urdu' Word, Asks Schools Not To Observe Weekly Off...

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh: Govt School Principal Booked For Siphoning Over Rs 11 Crore From Mid-Day Meal Scheme
Education

Uttar Pradesh: Govt School Principal Booked For Siphoning Over Rs 11 Crore From Mid-Day Meal Scheme

The Logical Indian Crew
Heres Why Over 92% Seats Vacant Under Haryana Free Education Scheme
Education

Here's Why Over 92% Seats Vacant Under Haryana Free Education Scheme

The Logical Indian Crew
Sad State Of Bihar Education System: Undergraduate Student Scores 151 Out Of 100 In Political Science Exam
Education

Sad State Of Bihar Education System: Undergraduate Student Scores 151 Out Of 100 In Political...

The Logical Indian Crew
No Provision To Accommodate Medical Students Returned From War-Torn Ukraine; Govt Told Parliament
Education

No Provision To Accommodate Medical Students Returned From War-Torn Ukraine; Govt Told Parliament

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X