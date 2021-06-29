No Extra Attempt For UPSC Candidates As SC Dismisses Plea By Aspirants

The Supreme Court on June 28 dismissed a plea petition filed by 6 civil service aspirants requesting an extra chance in the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) exam.

According to the report by LiveLaw, a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and Aniruddha Bose said that this recent plea has been covered by the judgment delivered on February 24, 2021, where the court had already turned down a plea made by the last attempt candidates for an extra attempt in UPSC exams, citing Pandemic related issues.

The New Petition

Senior Advocate Pradeep Rai, appearing in the present plea, said that the present petitioners are not covered by that judgment since they could not attempt the October 2020 exam either because they were infected with COVID they had to be quarantined. "The judgment does not cover COVID candidates, those in quarantine..", mentioned Advocate Rai, in the LiveLaw report. However, the Court stands that the February 24 judgment covers everything and they have now declined to interfere.

Judgment On The February Petition

On February 24, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition seeking an extra attempt in civil service exams for UPSC aspirants, who lost their last chance in October 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The government, however, told the court that it was against giving another attempt to candidates who could not be given another chance as it would be discriminatory to those who appeared despite prevailing conditions. The candidates, who are not barred by age, can re-attempt in the usual procedure, reports NDTV.

The court bench had said "The data furnished to this court by the Commission (UPSC) clearly indicate that various selections have been held by the Commission for Central Services in the year 2020 during COVID-19 pandemic and...if this court shows indulgence to few who had participated in the Examination 2020, it will set down a precedent and also have cascading effect on examinations in other streams, for which we are dissuaded to exercise plenary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution." reports Free Press Journal. Owing to the previous judgment, the recent petitions have also been dismissed.

Also Read- Eight New Schemes To Boost Economy, Focus On Healthcare, Tourism Sector: FM Sitharaman