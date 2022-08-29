All section
Caste discrimination
Savarkar Flew Out Of Jail Cell On Bulbuls, Reads Karnataka Class 8 Textbook For Students

Image Credit: Wikipedia and Twitter/Shaad_Bajpe

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Savarkar Flew Out Of Jail Cell On Bulbuls', Reads Karnataka Class 8 Textbook For Students

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Karnataka,  29 Aug 2022 5:57 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-08-29T15:12:32+05:30

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Upon being questioned regarding the matter, Made Gowda, managing director of KTBS, stated that he was unaware of the content and would require consulting the team responsible before commenting on it.

Controversy still persists in dogging the textbook revision exercise undertaken by the Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government, with a particular section in a lesson on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the 8th standard Kannada textbook drawing criticism as an attempt to "glorify the freedom fighter".

The textbook mentioned above in question is a second-language book and is still not available for public view on the Karnataka Text Book Society's official website.

According to a report in The Times Of India, the passage that triggered controversy reads: "There was not even a keyhole in the cell where Savarkar was incarcerated. But, bulbul birds used to visit the room. Savarkar used to sit on their wings and fly out and visit the motherland every day."

'Savarkar' In Class 8th Standard Textbook

"As per the Karnataka government's Kannada school textbook, this was a daily routine of VD Savarkar from 1911 to 1921," according to a netizen on socials.

This chapter on Vinayak Savarkar introduces him to kids and is followed by an excerpt from a travelogue on the Andamans written by KT Gatti, a Kannada writer.

Upon being questioned regarding the matter, Made Gowda, managing director of KTBS, stated that he was unaware of the content and would require consulting the team responsible before commenting on it.

Other Education- Related Issues In Karnataka

In an earlier development in the education department of Karnataka, two associations representing nearly 13,000 schools wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding corruption in the state done by the Bommai-led state government.

The associations urged PM Modi to take cognizance of the topic. The Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association and the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools have claimed that the education department is demanding bribes from Karnataka for releasing the recognition certificates to educational institutes.

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra Scripts History Again, Wins Lausanne Diamond League Title In Switzerland

Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Veer Savarkar 
Karnataka 
Education 
CM Basavaraj Bommai 

