Rajasthan: 850 Govt School Teachers Under Scanner For Submitting Fake Degrees For Promotion

In a startling revelation, as many as 850 government teachers have used fake degrees to secure promotions in the last five years in Rajasthan.

The New Indian Express reported the state's education department prepared a list of teachers involved in the fake-degree racket mentioning names of 850 teachers.

The publication stated that the listed teachers belong to the Jodhpur division and have received promotions by using fake degrees. The list which includes 124 teachers of Sanskrit, 252 of Mathematics, 275 of English, 189 teachers of Hindi reportedly have degrees from more than one university outside Jodhpur, sources added.

Meanwhile, reports have pointed out that the list has been sent to the Directorate of the Education Department in Bikaner to take the cognisance of the situation and decide on taking the appropriate course of action.



The Joint Director of the School Education Department in Jodhpur Division, Prem Chand Sankhla said, "Our department has prepared the list of all those who have secured promotions through dubious means from the year 2015 onwards.



Names of all those who were cleared by the DPC in the past will be forwarded as and when required by the Directorate."

The unethical practice of obtaining promotions on the basis of fake certificates is a worrying incident since it not just affects the quality of education being imparted but also impacts the credibility of the institutions involved.

