QS World University Rankings 2023: IISc Bangalore Becomes Top Indian University, Leaves Behind IITs

Quacquarelli Symonds has officially released its QS World University Rankings 2023. As per the latest rankings, The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has topped the chart and has become a top university in the country. This time, IISc Bangalore has left the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, behind in the race to become the leading Indian university. IIT Bombay has secured the second position on the list. The fastest-rising South-Asian University, IISc Bangalore, has also inched closer to the top 150 global universities.

IIT Bombay Improves In Global Rank

IIT Bombay has now secured the 172nd rank in the top global universities list. In QS World University Rankings 2022, IIT Bombay was the top Indian university with 177th global ranking. Director of IIT Bombay, Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, stated, "While it is good to know that IIT Bombay has further improved in the international ranking, our collective effort in achieving excellence in teaching, research and industry outreach continues. I do see a good future ahead for IIT Bombay".

Delhi University Still Competent

Not just IIT Bombay but many IITs of Kanpur, Delhi, Madras, Guwahati, Roorkee, Indore and Kharagpur have made it into the QS World University Rankings 2023. Following the IITs, Delhi University (DU) has come in the top 10 Indian universities list.

Despite emerging in the top Indian university list, DU has slipped by 20, ranging from 501-520 to 521-530 for QS World University Rankings 2023.

Global Top 5 Remains Same

In the global ranking list, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), University of Cambridge, Stanford University, University of Oxford and Harvard University have managed to sustain their position similar to the previous year's ranking.

