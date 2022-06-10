All section
QS World University Rankings 2023: IISc Bangalore Becomes Top Indian University, Leaves Behind IITs

Picture Credits: Twitter/ Worldunirankings, Wikimedia

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

QS World University Rankings 2023: IISc Bangalore Becomes Top Indian University, Leaves Behind IITs

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  10 Jun 2022 9:28 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The QS World University Rankings 2023 have been released, and IISc Bangalore has now become the top Indian University. This time, IIT Bombay has bagged the second spot in the top Indian university list.

Quacquarelli Symonds has officially released its QS World University Rankings 2023. As per the latest rankings, The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has topped the chart and has become a top university in the country. This time, IISc Bangalore has left the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, behind in the race to become the leading Indian university. IIT Bombay has secured the second position on the list. The fastest-rising South-Asian University, IISc Bangalore, has also inched closer to the top 150 global universities.

IIT Bombay Improves In Global Rank

IIT Bombay has now secured the 172nd rank in the top global universities list. In QS World University Rankings 2022, IIT Bombay was the top Indian university with 177th global ranking. Director of IIT Bombay, Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, stated, "While it is good to know that IIT Bombay has further improved in the international ranking, our collective effort in achieving excellence in teaching, research and industry outreach continues. I do see a good future ahead for IIT Bombay".

Delhi University Still Competent

Not just IIT Bombay but many IITs of Kanpur, Delhi, Madras, Guwahati, Roorkee, Indore and Kharagpur have made it into the QS World University Rankings 2023. Following the IITs, Delhi University (DU) has come in the top 10 Indian universities list.

Despite emerging in the top Indian university list, DU has slipped by 20, ranging from 501-520 to 521-530 for QS World University Rankings 2023.

Global Top 5 Remains Same

In the global ranking list, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), University of Cambridge, Stanford University, University of Oxford and Harvard University have managed to sustain their position similar to the previous year's ranking.

Also Read: Concerning! Study Reveals How Climate Change Threatens India's Solar & Wind Energy Potential

Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
