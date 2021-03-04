QS World Rankings By Subject 2021: IIT-Madras, IIT-Bombay And IIT-Kharagpur Make It To Top 50

As per the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021, twelve Indian institutions have achieved top 100 positions, with three Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) making it to the top 50 this time.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology(MIT) continues to be the world's top university, followed by Stanford University and Harvard University, respectively.

The rankings which were released today offer independent data on the performance of 253 programmes taught at 52 Indian higher education institutions across 51 academic disciplines.

All of these programmes include various engineering disciplines such as chemical, petroleum, civil, mechanical, law, development studies and arts, among others.

As per the rankings, IIT-Delhi and IIT-Bombay secured ranks among the top 50 engineering colleges. However, it is for the first time that IIT-Delhi slipped on the rankings.

According to the official data released, IIT-Madras ranked at number 30 for its petroleum engineering programme. At the same time, IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur have ranked 41 and 44 for mineral and mining engineering respectively.

"These are the highest ranks achieved by the public Institutes of Eminence across this year's Subject Rankings," said the statement by QS.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore secured 78th rank for materials science and at 93 for chemistry, reported The Indian Express.

IIM-Bangalore and IIM-Ahmedabad are also in the top 100 for their business and management programmes.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was ranked on the 248th spot in the life sciences and medicine category.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been ranked 159th for arts and humanities, followed by the University of Delhi on the 252nd spot.

Delhi University also secured the 208th spot worldwide in the social sciences and management category.

The QS World University Rankings by subject, which is released every year, calculate performance based on four parameters, including academic reputation, employer reputation, research impact (citations per paper) and the productivity of an institution's research faculty.

