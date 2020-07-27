Punjab CM Announces Rs 5,100 Cash Prize For Class 12 Toppers

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday, July 25, announced a cash prize of Rs 5,100 each for students who scored 98 per cent or more in Punjab School Education Board(PSEB) Class 12 exams.

"The consistent, concerted and dedicated efforts of the education department, especially the teachers, for sprucing up the infrastructure facilities and bringing in qualitative improvement in teaching-learning has started fructifying. The pass percentage of government schools this year is 94.32%, and has outshined the private schools consecutively for the second year, thus bringing in a change in public perception," the CM said while responding to a query during his weekly live interaction session '#AskCaptain' on Facebook.

While 1204 Govt Senior Secondary Schools out of 1,903 achieved hundred per cent result, only 528 private schools, out of 1718, could achieve 100 per cent result.

The cash price of Rs 5,100 each will be given to 335 students across the state who scored more than 98% marks in their PSEB Class 12 exams.

"The commendation from the Chief Minister would further give a fillip to the teachers to realise their real worth as nation builders. They would have the contentment of serving less privileged section of the society, which has been looking towards government schools to fulfil the hope and aspirations of providing quality education facility to their children," the Education Secretary, Krishan Kumar, was quoted by The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, in response to a plea from Manpreet Singh, a shopkeeper whose daughter's name had been struck off the rolls by Garden Valley International School due to non-payment of annual fees, the CM said he would ask the Deputy Commissioner to intervene and ensure the child's readmission into the school.

He added that due to the COVID-19 crisis, government schools would not charge any admission, re-admission and tuition fees for this session.