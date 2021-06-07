Punjab, Kerala, TN, Chandigarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands Shine In National School Index

According to the latest edition of the Performance Grading Index (PGI) released by the Union Education Ministry on Sunday, June 6, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Union Territories Chandigarh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands have topped the list of states in terms of school education, reported The Indian Express.

Five states and Union Territories have secured more than 90 per cent and reached Level-2 or Grade 1++ in the performance grading index for 2019-20, said the ministry, reported LiveMint.

As per the index, all the five states and union territories scored between 900 and 950 on a scale of 1,000.

The report reviews the performance of the state on as many as 70 parameters. It collected the data from the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+), National Achievement Survey (NAS), Mid-Day Meal (MDM) website, Public Financial Management System (PFMS), and the Shagun portal.

"Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu have improved overall PGI score by 10 per cent, or 100 or more points," the report said. Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Puducherry are not in the top rankings despite showing improvements in their scores.



Following the five top performers at Level-2, seven regions, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, scored 851-900, settling in Level-3.

According to the report, as many as 13 states and UTs have shown improvement by 10 per cent or more in infrastructure and facilities development, while Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Odisha have shown improvement in the domain by 20 per cent or more.

"Two states, Bihar and Meghalaya, recorded the lowest scores in the infrastructure and facilities domain. This is a cause for concern as a proper school building with adequate facilities is a must to improve the overall quality of school education," the report said.

The performance index has been regarded as a tool to improve the teaching-learning process across the country. While several challenges plague the education system, the grading index has been designed to identify and fill the existing gaps in order to bring the desired education outcomes.

