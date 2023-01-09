Punjab Government School Principal Offers Free Air Travel To Students Coming In Board Exam Merit List

A principal in a state-run school in Punjab's Ferozepur district is playing the role of a changemaker. Recently, he honoured four students who made it to the board exam merit list, ending the long wait of 12 years. Rakesh Sharma honoured the students of the Shaheed Gurdas Ram Memorial Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) with free domestic air travel, paying the expenses from his pocket.

He claims that since 2012, not a single student from the state-run school has made it to the board exam merit list, which is a huge concern for the state's progress. He has now taken the initiative to motivate the students to make it to the merit list of the Punjab School Education Board exams.

Sharma said, "I announced in a prayer meeting that if any student of 10th or 12th class secures merit positions in board exams, I will ensure air travel for any destination of their choice within the country."

Motivating Students To Score High

The principal informed that another batch of 22 students has enrolled themselves and took the pledge for coming to the merit list in classes 10 and 12 after four students were honoured with the free air travel facility, reported India Today.

He claimed that most of the students in his government school are from low-income families, and air travel is their dream which they can't fulfil due to financial challenges. "By the grace of God, four students — two of 10th class and two of 12th class — secured merit positions in the final exams," he said.

According to officials, Rakesh has paid the expenses for two students from class 12- Simranjeet Kar and Bhajanpreet Kaur. Both of them travelled to Goa last November from Amritsar. The air travel facility for another two students who made it to the merit list is scheduled for the last week of this month. After seeing these four students, Rakesh claimed that he now receives several registrations from students ready to secure the positions on the merit list.

Improving Educational System In Ferozepur

When Rakesh joined the Shaheed Gurdas Ram Memorial Government Senior Secondary School in 2019, it was ranked 48 out of 56 schools in the district. After three years of hard work as a principal, he has taken the school to the first position in the Ferozepur district.

He believes it's a healthy competition that will increase educational standards in the state. Students' marks have also started improving, implying that Rakesh's plan to motivate students by providing them with free air travel is effective.

