Padma Shri Teacher Awarded One Of French Govt's Highest Distinction For Promoting Women In Science

Indian physicist Rohini Godbole, a professor at the Centre for High Energy Physics at the Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Banglore, has been conferred with the 'Ordre National du Metrite' which is one of the highest distinctions granted by France to eminent personalities.

In a tweet, the institute shared the news and congratulated Godbole for winning one of the highest distinctions of France.

"Congratulations to Prof Rohini Godbole (CHEP) on being awarded the Ordre National du Mérite, among the highest distinctions bestowed by France! She has been recognised for contributions to collaborations b/w France & India and commitment to promoting enrolment of women in science," the tweet read.

68-year-old Godbole has several feathers to her achievement hat. Born in Maharashtra's Pune in 1952, she completed her BSc (Physics) from the University of Pune, securing the first rank. She went on to complete her MSc from the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay, in 1974. She secured the first rank again and was also awarded a silver medal by the institute.

Godbole completed her PhD from the Stony Brook University, New York, USA. Apart from her contributions to collaborations between France and India, she has also been instrumental in promoting the visibility of women in science.

"We need more women role models in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) to normalise the concept that one's career or opportunities do not have anything to do with gender. This message is not just to young women but young men as well. We need to build a world where the society shouldn't intuitively think that a scientist is a man," Godbole told Hindustan Times.

