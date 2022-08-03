All section
Uttar Pradesh: Govt School Principal Booked For Siphoning Over Rs 11 Crore From Mid-Day Meal Scheme

Education
Uttar Pradesh: Govt School Principal Booked For Siphoning Over Rs 11 Crore From Mid-Day Meal Scheme

Uttar Pradesh,  3 Aug 2022 9:43 AM GMT

The teacher presented bogus documents to register a Non-Government Organisation (NGO) and used ₹11.46 crore of the MDM scheme with the help of the officials and staff of his department and banks.

A government school principal of the basic education department of Firozabad city near Agra in Uttar Pradesh has been booked for allegedly siphoning ₹11.46 crore of the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) scheme, said police on Tuesday (August 2).

The teacher presented bogus documents to register a Non-Government Organisation (NGO) and used ₹11.46 crore of the MDM scheme with the help of the officials and staff of his department and banks.

Corruption Case Registered

Alok Sharma, the Superintendent of Police (Vigilance), Agra, said, "A case of corruption has been registered against the teacher of the Basic Education Department of Firozabad district Chandrakant Sharma. He is a resident of Shikohabad in the Firozabad district. He is working as a principal at Primary School in Jajupur in Tundla in Firozabad district," quoted NDTV.

The SP said the teacher, along with a few other employees of the basic education department and banks, was booked on July 27 at the Vigilance Police Station in Agra.

Swindling Money Through NGO

Chandrakant Sharma, the accused, swindled the money through 'Saraswat Awasiya Shiksha Sewa Samiti', an NGO registered in Shikohabad city in the Firozabad district of UP.

The NGO was registered in 2007 using fake ration cards and identity cards (ID) at the office of the deputy registrar of Firms, Societies and Chits in Agra.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Sharma had made his father the president, his mother the manager and secretary, and his wife the treasurer of the NGO.

Further, he designated positions to his other family members and relatives in the NGO. Later, he also declared the death of some members of the NGO, including his mother. However, as per the FIR, the mother is still alive.

Also Read: Jabalpur Hospital's Fire NOC Had Expired, 4 Doctors Booked For Culpable Homicide: MP Home Minister

