Madhya Pradesh: Petrol Pump Worker's Son Cracks UPSC 2019 With AIR 26

23-year-old Pradeep Singh, who is the son of a petrol pump staff worker in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has again surmounted the hardships and ranked 26th in UPSC 2019 exam.

Talking about the exams Pradeep said, "I had secured 93rd position in my first attempt in 2018 but missed being selected for IAS by just one slot. So I worked much harder this time," reported News18.

He was selected for the Indian Revenue Service based on his 2018 ranking and was undergoing training at Nagpur's National Direct Taxes Academy, from where he took leave for another shot at the exams.

"My father struggled through and through as the sole breadwinner of the family and saved enough to buy a home. But we faced many periods of financial crisis. He tried his hand at several small-time businesses but did not find any success. And over a period of time, the financial debt constantly kept rising. And yet, he never let the stress affect us. He never compromised on our education. He even sold our home in Indore to fund my coaching for UPSC," Pradeep told The Better India.



Pradeep narrated his experience for the preparation of one of the toughest examinations in the country. He was aware that he was new to the field but he was mentally prepped up for the challenges that would spring up on the way.

He also mentioned that despite the odds, he enjoyed the journey with hard work and persistence. Speaking about his plans as an IAS officer, he said that he would focus on four significant areas including law and order, women empowerment, health, and education in the district he gets posted.



