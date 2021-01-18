Education

Kerala To Provide Free Training To 10,000 Economically Weak Students Under 'One School One IAS' Scheme

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan launched the One School One IAS program which would provide free coaching for UPSC Civil Services or IAS Exams for poor meritorious students.

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala   |   18 Jan 2021 10:47 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credits: Swarajya

As many as 10,000 academically brilliant students belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society would be provided with free coaching for civil services and other competitive examinations across Kerala.

State Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday, January 16, launched the initiative under the Vedhik Erudite Foundations' 'One School, One IAS' programme. The initiative aims to eliminate the pre-conceived notion that civil services are only for the 'elite class'.

According to The Indian Express, the officials have stated that the platform would provide training to eligible girls and boys and hence give an opportunity to broaden their horizons and paint a better future. Reports have suggested that the scheme would be implemented with the support of the sponsors.

Actress Manju Warrier will sponsor 10 studious, but financially weak girl students from different districts.

The Governor explained the difficulties faced by the aspirants who are forced to drop the plans in the absence of proper guidance and financial help. A subsequent relocation to the big cities adds to the expenses, he opined.

"For the first time in the country, we have the 'One School One IAS' programme that is set to produce at least one civil servant from all schools of India. Coming from rural and semi-urban areas, they will mainly from government and aided schools," said the Governor.

Former Kerala DGP Alexander Jacob said one per cent inspiration was crucial for a civil services aspirant to come out successful. "No student who is keen to join the IAS, IPS or clear similar competitive exams should suffer owing to lack of funds," he said in his keynote address, revealing that he has given training to 525 such aspirants

"The One School, One IAS' is an inverse case of the 'Mountain going to Mohammed,' Jacob said, referring to the oft-referred proverb.

