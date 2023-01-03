In the Barpeta district of Assam, more than 200 underprivileged young students of a school experienced a "warm" start to the new year 2023 after they received sweaters as a present from good samaritans among internet users in response to a social media post by a theatre group. The movement began with a school teacher of the school seeking means to help and support her pupils.

Students Attend Winter Classes Wearing Cotton Uniforms

Anupama Das, the teacher, had discussed at home how the majority of students from financially backward families cannot afford sweaters to keep themselves warm and are thus compelled to attend classes in winter wearing the cotton uniform provided to them by the government. Das stated, "We discussed how we can help them and then a theatre group, Samahar Natya Gosthee, came forward to help."

According to NDTV, Sitanath Lahkar, the general secretary of the theatre group, responded, "We have very limited financial resources. So, we made an appeal on social media and received an overwhelming response from netizens". Furthermore, he said that within five days, the group collected sufficient funds to bring sweaters for the whole lower primary section.

School Education In Assam

In November 2022, the ministry of education released its performance grading index (PGI), which ranked Assam along with Tripura at level 4, the best among other Northeast states regarding school education. The PGI is a unique index for extensive analysis of the school education system.

However, school education in the state often gets hindered due to natural calamities, primarily the Assam floods. According to The Print, in July last year, several schools were damaged, and books and learning materials were destroyed during the natural calamity. The situation got more challenging, particularly for the nearly 20 lakh children severely hit by the deluge.

Also Read: Twitter In Probe Over Data-Protection Breach Affecting Over 400 Million Users, Hacker Offers Data For Sale