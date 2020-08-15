Education

Govt Asks NCERT, States To Include Chapters On Citizens' Duties In School Books

Following inputs by some states, the government has prepared course modules on citizens’ duties as detailed in the Constitution, said Barun Mitra, Union Secretary, Department of Justice.

15 Aug 2020
Amid public participation gaining paramount importance in the fight against COVID-19, the Centre on Friday, August 14, asked the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and state governments to include chapters on citizens' duties in school books.

Following inputs by some states, the government has prepared course modules on citizens' duties as detailed in the Constitution, said Barun Mitra, Union Secretary, Department of Justice. Mitra was speaking at a webinar on 'Citizens Duties During COVID-19' organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce of India (ASSOCHAM).

"We have requested the NCERT as well as state governments to include chapters in Civics and Political Science books with special emphasis and focus on citizens' duties. The legal affairs department has prepared course modules on the subject," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Mitra added that citizens' duties are best embedded in children and pointed out the examples of the Swachh Bharat and 'No to Plastics' campaigns. He added that the government is trying to reach out to 10 crore children across the country National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, and others to point out the importance of the 11 fundamental duties incorporated in the Indian Constitution by the 42nd and 86th amendment under Article 51A.

"Rights flow only from duties well performed. If each one amongst us performs our duty, everybody's rights would be automatically protected," he said.

"Freedom without acceptance of responsibility can destroy the edifice of freedom itself. Rights and responsibilities must be balanced," he added.

Furthermore, the senior official added that the Central government has started involving non-resident Indians (NRIs) on how they can perform citizens' duties abroad and help the causes.

"We have started involving NRIs through our embassies abroad on citizens' duties and what they can do for India," he said.

