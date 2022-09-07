National Medical Commission Allows Ukraine Returnees To Study In Foreign Universities

As a great relief to the Indian medical students who had returned from war-torn Ukraine, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has allowed them to relocate to educational institutions in other countries and conclude their studies.

Taking into consideration the special circumstances, the NMC has agreed to acknowledge the academic mobility programme proposed by Ukraine to allow such students to finish their education as the degree will be awarded by the parent Ukrainian university itself.

What Did The NMC Say?

As per the existing NMC Act, students enrolled in foreign medical colleges are mandated to complete their education and acquire a degree from a single university only.

The NMC released a public notice on Tuesday (September 6) and stated that the academic mobility programme offered by Ukraine had been considered in the Commission in discussion with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The notice added that it was intimidated that the mobility programme is a temporary relocation to other universities in different countries worldwide.

However, the official notice from the NMC read that the degree will be awarded by the parent Ukrainian university.

It read, "The Commission hereby conveys its no-objection for academic mobility programme in respect of Indian medical students who are studying in Ukraine provided that other criteria of Screening Test Regulations 2002 are fulfilled," quoted NDTV.

Plight Of Medical Students Who Returned From Ukraine

Earlier in July, Bharti Pawar, the Union Minister for State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare, told parliament that according to details received from MEA, almost 20,000 Indian students evacuated from Ukraine.

Pawar stated then that the Foreign Medical Students/Graduates are either covered under "Screening Test Regulations, 2002" or "Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate Regulations, 2021".

She stated in the Rajya Sabha that back then, no permission had been given by the NMC to transfer or accommodate any foreign medical students in any Indian medical institute/university.

