MP Teen Dies By Suicide After NEET Result Shows Just Six Marks; OMR Sheet Actually Shows 590

In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old student from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district ended her life after an alleged mismatch in the numbers of her NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) exam result.

Vidhi Suryavanshi, on seeing poor results was left heartbroken which prompted her to take such an extreme step. She had been allotted just six marks for the eligibility examination conducted for medical aspirants.



However, her parents did not believe the marks their daughter received after which they checked her OMR sheet in which she had gotten 590 marks, reported DNA.



By the time, they could convince their daughter about her outstanding performance, Vidhi had committed suicide. She wanted to serve the people by becoming a doctor and had studied hard to sit through the examinations.

On Tuesday morning, the teenager was found hanging in her room. The police reached and inspected the spot after getting the information and sent the dead body for post-mortem.



"Vidhi was found hanging to death in her house on Tuesday. The family reported the matter the next day. Primary probe suggests that less marks in the NEET triggered the suicide, but further investigations are underway," said Parasiya police station in-charge Sumer Singh Jagte, reported The New Indian Express.

Vidhi Suryavanshi, of Madhya Pradesh, had scored just 6 when she checked her NEET results.

The result left her so shocked that she hanged herself.

The family had recalled for the OMR sheet and it was later found that Vidhi had actually scored 590 marks.#NEET2020RESULTS pic.twitter.com/mxf1bcSf2K — TheDrain (@TheDrain_in) October 23, 2020

