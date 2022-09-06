All section
PM-SHRI Scheme: Prime Minister Modi Vows To Develop, Upgrade14,500 Schools Across India

India,  6 Sep 2022 7:26 AM GMT

The PM mentioned that these schools would be transformed into model schools that will encapsulate the spirit of NEP 2020. The PM-SHRI Schools will have a transformational, modern, holistic method of imparting education.

While addressing the award holders of the National Awards to Teachers, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Monday (September 5) announced to develop and upgrade 14,500 schools across the country. The initiative will be carried out under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) scheme.

The PM mentioned that these schools would be transformed into model schools that will encapsulate the spirit of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The PM-SHRI Schools will have a transformational, modern, holistic method of imparting education.

'Learning-Centric And Discovery-Oriented Way Of Teaching'

According to PM, the centre of attraction for these schools will be their learning-centric and discovery-oriented way of teaching. He said, "Focus will also be on modern infra including the latest technology, smart classrooms, sports and more," NDTV reported.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the PM wrote, "The National Education Policy has transformed the education sector in recent years. I am certain that the PM-SHRI schools will further benefit lakhs of students across India in the spirit of NEP."

'Flexible And Discussion Based Learning'

The teaching method and practice in these schools will be experiential, integrated, holistic and discovery-oriented. The official statement mentions that PM-SHRI Schools will have an inquiry-driven approach, flexible learning system, and discussion-based teaching.

The statement added that the focus would be on achieving learning outcomes for every student regardless of their standard of learning. Assessment by qualified teachers will be conducted at regular intervals of time based on the application of knowledge and conceptual understanding of children to real-life situations.

Paid Homage To Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

On National Teachers Day, the PM also paid homage to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He also reminded the teachers present at the award ceremony that the current president of India, Draupadi Murmu was a teacher by profession who taught many children in the state of Odisha.

While addressing teachers, he said that the most significant quality of a teacher is their knowledge and dedication to work with students relentlessly. He added, "The role of a teacher is to show the light to a person, and it is them who sow the dreams and teach them to turn the dreams into resolve".

Also Read: PM Liz Truss: Know About UK's Third Woman Prime Minister & Boris Johnson's Successor

