Meet Ramachandran, National Awardee Govt Teacher Who Spent Over 80% Of Salary To Transform School

Image Credit- News 18, Unsplash (Representational)

Education
India,  5 Sep 2022 7:37 AM GMT

Ramachandran's son is pursuing early education at Sembongudi Government Primary School, the same school his father attended. He said he is working in the education sector to improve the lives of poor people.

A secondary grade teacher Ramachandran, in a Panchayat Union Primary School of Bogalur Union at Keelambur, will be conferred the National Best Teacher Award 2022 on Teachers Day.

Over the years, he has spent more than 80 per cent of his salary on the transformation of the school. He has purchased technological gadgets such as mobile phones, computers, and laptops at his own expense to provide students with the best technology, reported News 18.

Who Is Ramachandran?

Ramachandran was on June 2, 1982, in Sembongudi village of Tiruvarur district in Tamil Nadu to a family primarily dependent on farming. His family comprised father Kamatshi, mother Bethai Ammal, and four siblings, two brothers and two sisters. Later, he married to wife Nagalakshmi and had three children, two sons and a daughter.

Ramachandran completed his primary schooling in his hometown at Sembongudi Primary School and moved to Thiruvaranga in Karnataka for his class 10 to 12 education at a government-aided school.

After finishing school, he tried to get into the District Teacher Education and Research Institute but, unfortunately, did not get a seat. Later, in 1999, he worked in a tea shop in Madurai following the financial constraint at home.

How Did He Get Into Teaching?

Between 2000 and 2002, Ramachandran continued his teacher training at District Teacher Education and Research Institute in Manjoor. Following the training, in 2005, he joined MV Pattinam as a primary school teacher near Thondi in the Ramanathapuram district.

At the same time, he finished his BSc in Mathematics, BEd and MSc in Mathematics from Paramakkudy Evening College and his PhD from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

In 2006, Ramachandra was transferred to Bogalur Union Chovvur Government Primary School, and in 2008, to Bogalur Union Keelambur Government Primary School, where he is teaching to date.

A Teacher Different From Others

Ramachandran's son is pursuing early education at Sembongudi Government Primary School, the same school his father attended. He said he is working in the education sector to improve the lives of poor people.

Further, Ramachandran adores the same uniform as the students and arrives at the school in his uniform every day to incorporate a notion of oneness among students. He proudly says that on September 5, while receiving the honour, he will embrace the same government school uniform.

Also Read: From An Outsider To Chairman Of Tata Group: Know How Cyrus Mistry Helped Transform Modern Business In India

Ramachandran 
National Best Teacher Award 2022 
Best Teacher 
National Award 
Government Teacher 

