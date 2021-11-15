All section
Meet Kuttiyamma, 104-Yr-Old Who Scored 89 Out Of 100 In Kerala Literacy Exam

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

Meet Kuttiyamma, 104-Yr-Old Who Scored 89 Out Of 100 In Kerala Literacy Exam

Kerala,  15 Nov 2021 7:06 AM GMT

Vasudevan Sivankutty, Kerala's Education Minister, posted a picture of the centenarian on his official Twitter handle to wish her the best after she secured good grades in the state government's continuing education initiative.

In yet another example of age being no barrier to learning, a 104-year-old woman passed the Kerala State Literacy Mission's test with flying colours.

Kuttiyamma scored 89 marks out of 100 in the Saksharatha (literacy) exam conducted in the Ayarkunnam panchayat of Kottayam district, NDTV reported.

Kerala's Education Minister Lauds The Lady

Last week, Vasudevan Sivankutty, Kerala's Education Minister posted a picture of the centenarian on his Twitter handle to wish her the best after she secured good grades in the state government's continuing education initiative.

"104-year-old Kuttiyamma from Kottayam has scored 89/100 in the Kerala State Literacy Mission's test. Age is no barrier to enter the world of knowledge. With utmost respect and love, I wish Kuttiyamma and all other new learners the best," the minister tweeted, along with overjoyed Kuttiyamma's picture.

Though she has never attended any school, Kuttiyamma can read. However, she did not know how to write. Saksharatha prerak Rehna taught her how to write.

Classes were conducted for her at home in the mornings and evenings. After passing the exam, she has become eligible to appear for the class 4 examinations.

Kuttiyamma was married off when she was 16 yearsold. Her husband T K Konthi used to work at an Ayurveda shop and passed away in 2002. Her children are Janaki, Rajappan, Gopalan, (late) Gopi, and Raveendran. Kuttiyamma is currently staying with her son Gopalan.

The Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority is funded by the state government and aims to promote literacy, continuing education and lifelong learning for all citizens. Currently, it provides equivalency programs for 4th, 7th, 10th, 11th and 12th standards.

Also Read: 80% Of Children Did Not Receive Remote Education During COVID-19 Lockdown, Says National Survey


