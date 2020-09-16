Meerut Woman Who Fled Home To Avoid Marriage Returns After Seven Years As PCS Officer

In 2013, Sanju Rani Verma who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut had to make tough decisions after she lost her mother to an illness.

She was pursuing a post-graduation degree from Delhi University after completing her graduation from RG Degree College in Meerut. After her mother's death, the family members started pressurising her to quit studies mid-way and get married. However, Verma did not want to compromise on her ambitions.



After several failed attempts in making her family understand the importance of education and her perspective of being career-oriented, she took the call to leave home and to prepare for civil services.



"That year (in 2013) I not only left home but also the PG course which I was pursuing from DU. There was no money. I took a room on rent and started teaching children. I also got part-time teaching jobs at private schools. Somehow I continued my studies for civil services exams," Verma told The Times of India.

#Meerut: Sanju Rani Verma had walked out of her home in 2013 because she did not wish to get married & 'settle down' like other girls.



She braved the odds and cleared the UPPSC-2018(Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission) exam, to become a commercial tax officer, the result of which was declared last week.



Verma said that she still has a long way to go, a lot more to achieve and wants to crack the civil service exam and become a district magistrate.

