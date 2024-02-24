MDI Gurgaon catalyses Groundbreaking Discussions at Doctoral Colloquium & International Winter Energy Summit 2024

India, 23rd February 2024: Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon organized The Doctoral Colloquium & International Winter Energy Summit 2024, which took place on February 13th, 14th, 15th and the 16th 2024. This esteemed gathering centered around the pivotal theme of 'Energy Transition: Prospects and Barriers,' the event marks a significant stride towards sustainable energy discourse. MDI Gurgaon extended a warm invitation to esteemed academicians, researchers, government officials, and scholars, both from India and overseas, to join the collaborative endeavor.



The event commenced with a ceremonial lighting symbolizing the illumination of knowledge, followed by insightful addresses from distinguished figures, including Prof. Jyotsna Bhatnagar, Dean of Research at MDI Gurgaon, Prof. Arvind Sahay, Director of MDI Gurgaon, and Shri Rajesh Kumar, Chairman of the Board of Governors at MDI Gurgaon. Their speeches set the tone for the summit, emphasizing its significance in global energy discourse. The keynote speeches, delivered by Prof. Tommi Lehtonen, Director of Responsibility and Ethics at the University of Vaasa, Finland, addressed "Energy Transition from the perspective of social justice" and Prof. Gary Campbell from Michigan Technological University College of Business, Houghton, Michigan, United States of America, and Editor of Resources Policy, also provided valuable insights on "The impact of joint production on the availability of critical metals for the transition to renewable energy." Their expertise shed light on how Energy Transition from the perspective of social justice, examining equitable distribution of benefits and burdens in transitioning to sustainable energy sources ensures fair access to clean, affordable energy for marginalized communities disproportionately affected by environmental degradation and energy poverty, and how intricate dynamics affect the accessibility of crucial metals necessary for the renewable energy transition, further enhancing the comprehensive understanding of the energy landscape presented during the summit. These keynote speeches marked the beginning of the three-day Winter Energy Summit at MDI Gurgaon, setting the stage for insightful discussions and deliberations on energy transition. On the second day, February 15th, 2024, the summit continued its momentum with a diverse array of sessions and presentations. Prof. Russell Smyth, a distinguished Professor of Economics and Deputy & Dean (Research) at Monash Business School delivered a captivating keynote speech on "Air Pollution and Energy Poverty: Evidences from Large Developing Countries." This insightful presentation shed light on the intricate relationship between air pollution, energy poverty, and socioeconomic development, offering evidence-based perspectives from large developing countries. Continuing the third day, February 16th, 2024, Prof. Ilhan Ozturk Professor of Economics, University of Sharjah Editor – Environmental Science and Pollution Research and International Journal of Energy Economics and Policy gave an excellent keynote speech on “New Directions in Energy and Environmental Economics: Some Hints for Publications” where he gave a clarity on upcoming areas of focus and potential topics for research publications and provided valuable insights into the necessary steps, key points, and methodologies to consider throughout the research process, offering clarity on how researchers can effectively contribute to the advancement of energy and environmental economics literature.





Numerous keynote speeches, paper presentations, and scholarly discussions were thoughtfully arranged during the summit to explore fresh perspectives on the global energy transition landscape. This forum enabled in-depth exploration and analysis of pivotal energy transition matters, fostering valuable exchanges and profound insights among attendees. Professor Sajal Ghosh, the driving force behind this winter energy summit conference, actively contributed his insights and engaged with participants throughout the event, said-



"The International conference on energy transition prospects and barriers. It was held in MDI Gurgaon from February 14 to 16th. There were 66 papers that have been presented. And there are four keynote speeches. Overall, the quality of the papers were reasonably good. And participants discussed the roadblocks for achieving net zero target. It is really a fascinating experience for all of us. And hopefully, the outcome of this conference will give us important information about the road ahead towards clean energy transition." Five papers were recognized as the best papers of the summit, highlighting significant contributions to the field "The relationship between energy metal price volatility and clean energy assets" Prof. Muhammad Yahya Norwegian University of Life Sciences, Norway, "Open Access Reform and Electricity Tariff: Plant Level Evidence from India" Prof. Apra Sinha University of Delhi, India, "Law of one price in International Crude Oil Markets – An Empirical Investigation" Prof. Manas Paul Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad, India, "Debt as Catalyst: Empowering Renewable Energy in Developing Countries" Deepak Kushawaha Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR), "India and Integrating Climate Signals in Financial Risk Forecasting: An Information- Theoretic Approach Using Spatial Kernel Density Estimation" Prof. Nakul Gupta Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon. The valedictory session concluded with heartfelt appreciation for all the organizers and research scholars who contributed to the success of the three-day Doctoral Colloquium & International Winter Energy Summit 2024, ensuring a seamless experience for all participants. Prof. Jyotsna Bhatnagar, Dean of Research, expressed gratitude and shared insights about the conference, said- "The conference highlighted fruitful discussions on renewable energy, Net Zero, electricity, climate change, geospatial studies, and sustainability. With 66 research papers presented and contributions from keynote speakers from Finland, the event also addressed how initiatives like the Prime Minister's Jan Dhan Yojana are impacting the energy sector. Professor Arvind Sahay discussed energy consumption in India versus the USA, while Professors Sajal Ghosh and Dr. Avik Sinha played instrumental roles in organizing the event. The doctoral colloquium, featuring workshops on academic writing, networking, and case writing, was a pioneering endeavor, fostering productive research dialogues, debates, and the exchange of thought papers. Overall, it was a gratifying event that stimulated meaningful research conversations and scholarly engagement." Prof. Arvind Sahay, Director of MDI Gurgaon, expressed his satisfaction with the summit's participation, stating, "I am happy to share that 98 participants registered for the conference, with 14 affiliated with international universities or institutions. A total of 66 papers were presented across 14 sessions spanning three days." He highlighted the inclusivity of the event, which not only included regular paper presentations and scholarly discussions but also featured a Doctoral Colloquium on February 13, 2024. During this event, doctoral scholars received training on various aspects of academic research.