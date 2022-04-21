Advanced Learning Opportunities: This International Brand Aims To Enable 50,000 Smart Classrooms In India

MAXHUB, the world's leading interactive and collaborative solution brand, is planning to set up 50,000 Smart Classrooms in the next two years in India, the company has announced.

It has enabled numerous smart classrooms across schools and traditional universities in India in the last one quarter. With its video conferencing products and interactive flat panels, the company instils a highly disruptive innovative teaching and learning experience in the Indian schooling system.



As part of the global CVTE group that has grown exceptionally well over the last year, MAXHUB has set new benchmarks in the Indian market. The company's flagship products facilitate a better understanding of concepts via audio-visual experiences in the classroom.

Remodel The Education Sector

The company's plan is to remodel the education sector, and it wants to turn the traditional model of teaching and learning into smart and advanced infrastructure. It has successfully powered smart classrooms in more than 7000 educational institutions, including conglomerates like IIT, IIM, Narayana Group, among others with its range of interactive flat panels and audio-visual products.



"We are one of the key industry leaders who are working constantly towards disrupting traditional schooling infrastructure with our AI-enabled products and solutions. Through these solutions, learning and teaching will undergo a great transformation," Avinash Johri, Executive Director, CVTE India and SAARC Region said in a press release shared with The Logical Indian.



"The COVID-19 pandemic has provided schools with the much needed impetus to achieve true digital transformation by riding on emerging technologies like online learning, smart classrooms, AI curriculum, etc. We look forward to providing the country with more cutting-edge technology in the education sector," he added.



According to Johri, MAXHUB is steadily bolstering its position in the Indian market. Its ever-expanding Channel Network and consistent investment in the Make in India Initiative drive the brand as a key ecosystem enabler.

World's Leading Interactive Brand

It is the world's leading interactive and collaboration solutions brand and focuses on developing advanced interaction and collaboration solutions in an endeavour to improve the efficiency and productivity of millions of conference rooms and classrooms across the globe.



Established in 2018 in India, MAXHUB is a commercial solution brand wholly owned by CVTE, Asia's largest LCD/LED solution designer and manufacturer. It is designed to create more accessible, more intelligent, and more productive communication experiences for users and boost the creativity of teamwork. The company offers the most innovative and technology-forward products like Interactive Display, Active LED, Interactive Lecterns, Webcam, Digital Signage, Unified Communication Bar, Audio and Video Conferencing solutions, making it largely a hub for interactive solutions for the education and corporate sectors.



Backed by a strong team of passionate technologists spread across the world, the company serves over 10,000 clients. It is one of the fastest-growing brands in the audio-visual industry, aiming to achieve 100 per cent growth in the next fiscal year. In addition, it provides seamless customer service and has established itself as a trustworthy brand. It aims to be India's number one brand for training and conferencing solutions, especially targeting interactive display units and unified communication solutions.

