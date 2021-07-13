Maharashtra's First Sainik School For Girls Completes 25 Years -- Here's What It Offers To The Women Of The State

On July 7, 1997, Maharashtra's first Sainik for girls was established and began operation. The school is named Rani Laxmibai Mulinchi Sainik school and was established under the special scheme of government and Maharashtra Education Society (MES) to enhance women's abilities and strengths. This year it completes 25 years. Let's take a look at the glorious 25 years journey that the school had embarked upon.

Main Features Of The School

This Sainik school spread across 32 acres of land in the Mulshi Tehsil, at Kasar-Amboli (25km from Pune) has taught around 1,000 girls to date. The first batch started with only 40 girls and eventually grew the intake to 90 per year from all over Maharashtra. From its initiation, the Maharashtra government had given it a special sanction right.

The school is affiliated with the SSC board and takes classes from 6th standard to 12th standard. A school day starts at 5.30 am and ends at 9.30 pm. In order to include students from rural areas, the school follows the semi-English medium so that language isn't a barrier in learning.

"This is a unique and first Sainik school for girls in Maharashtra. In 25 years, it has grown in stature training girls so that they can get into armed forces," said Dr Madhavi Mehendalye, chairman, school committee and member, governing body, MES, to The Hindustan Times.

Apart from academics, military training activities like horse riding, drill, karate, rifle shooting, obstacle training, and a number of indoor and outdoor sports are incorporated into their daily routine. All activities are planned and worked out under supervision.

